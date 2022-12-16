Two South Jersey businesses receive more than $130K for solar projects

Two local businesses will receive a total of $131,775 to fund the installation of solar panels through the Rural Energy for America Program, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday.

Country Blues LLC, a blueberry processing facility in Mays Landing, will receive $38,000 in grant funding for a 65 kilowatt roof-mounted solar array.

The Kindle Ford-Lincoln dealership in Cape May Court House received $93,775 from the rural fund to purchase a 167 kilowatt carport-mounted solar array.

“People in rural America are on the front lines of climate change, and our communities deserve investments that will strengthen our country’s resilience,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement. “President Biden has created a roadmap for how we can tackle the climate crisis and expand access to renewable energy infrastructure, all while creating good-paying jobs and saving people money on their energy costs.”

Four New Jersey businesses were selected to receive $357,272 in funds from the grant program.

Coal-fired plant imploded in South Jersey for battery array A former coal-fired power plant in New Jersey was imploded Friday, and its owners announced plans for a new $1 billion venture on the site, where batteries will be deployed to store power from clean energy sources including wind and solar. The move came as New Jersey and other states move aggressively to adopt clean energy to combat climate change. Starwood Energy demolished the former Logan Generating Plant in Logan Township. That site, and a second power plant site in Carneys Point, will host large facilities where batteries will be arrayed to store clean energy and release it to the power grid as needed.

“These grants help reduce operational costs for New Jersey’s rural and small businesses so they can invest in growth, expansion and job creation. The four projects being announced today are expected to generate or save the equivalent kilowatts needed to power 32 homes,” USDA Rural Development State Director Jane Asselta said in a statement.

The Rural Energy for America Program is a $285 million initiative to invest in 844 farmers, agriculture producers, entrepreneurs and other rural small businesses to lower energy costs, expand access to clean energy for people across rural America and combat climate change, according to the USDA.

The department also will invest an additional $300 million available under the Rural Energy for America Program. This will include $250 million in funds provided by the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which seeks to reduce energy costs and create jobs for people in rural areas of America.

Asselta said Inflation Reduction Act funding allocated to New Jersey will increase fivefold, allowing the state to greenlight more projects.

"And with the grant assistance of 40%, which can be combined with other incentive programs, these energy efficiency and renewable energy projects are more affordable. A win-win for our farmers and small businesses and another big step towards reducing New Jersey’s dependency on fossil fuels," Asselta said.