Two rounds of rain are coming Friday. Here's when they will happen.

Two rounds of rain will come Friday, bringing a risk of thunderstorms. However, it’ll be a mostly dry day. We will then dry out and heat up for the weekend. Inland 90s will be likely for Sunday as our first heat wave of 2021 looms.

We’ll be on the backside of a cold front offshore Friday morning. However, there will still be moisture lagging it and, as a result, we’re talking about rain for some of us Friday morning.

Between 6 and 10 a.m., showers, and even a thunderstorm, will be around. This will mainly be for those east of the Garden State Parkway though. A place like Folsom or Lawrence Township should wind up dry, even Mays Landing, too. Rain will bring up to 0.25 beneficial inches.

Winds will be out of the southwest for most of the day. That will keep it muggy and on the warmer side, even as it remains rain free for most of the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s inland, with mid-70s at the shore. There will be a moderate risk of rip currents during the day.

The next time rain would come will be after 5 p.m., as a line of broken thunderstorms passes through. We’ll be trying to dodge storms until about 9 p.m., when winds turn northwest and the rain will be over (for a while).