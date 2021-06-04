Two rounds of rain are coming Friday. Here's when they will happen.

Two rounds of rain will come Friday, bringing a risk of thunderstorms. However, it’ll be a mostly dry day. We will then dry out and heat up for the weekend. Inland 90s will be likely for Sunday as our first heat wave of 2021 looms.
We’ll be on the backside of a cold front offshore Friday morning. However, there will still be moisture lagging it and, as a result, we’re talking about rain for some of us Friday morning.
Between 6 and 10 a.m., showers, and even a thunderstorm, will be around. This will mainly be for those east of the Garden State Parkway though. A place like Folsom or Lawrence Township should wind up dry, even Mays Landing, too. Rain will bring up to 0.25 beneficial inches.
Winds will be out of the southwest for most of the day. That will keep it muggy and on the warmer side, even as it remains rain free for most of the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s inland, with mid-70s at the shore. There will be a moderate risk of rip currents during the day.
The next time rain would come will be after 5 p.m., as a line of broken thunderstorms passes through. We’ll be trying to dodge storms until about 9 p.m., when winds turn northwest and the rain will be over (for a while).
Roadway ponding and gusty winds will be possible in any storm. I don’t expect much severe weather, though. The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival will kick off at Bader Field during the evening. While I’d still go, bring an umbrella or the rain gear just in case it rains, and be prepared to head inside if lightning strikes.
Evening temperatures will be in the 70s. Then, overnight we will clear out, get that refreshing air in and have lows around 60 degrees, just a tick above average.
Saturday will then be the beginning of a dry and increasingly hot stretch of weather. A ridge of high pressure will develop in the South Central United States over the weekend and then flex its muscles next week. Showers and thunderstorms will be in the Deep South, but this will only amplify the ridge, making us hotter.
We’ll start with Saturday. We’ll have a mostly sunny sky. Highs will reach the upper 80s inland. With a southwest wind, we still pick up some of that chilly ocean and bay water. Therefore, those along the coasts will be in the low 80s for highs, very comfortable and without much humidity.
Saturday night will be fantastic to be out, have a cookout or stroll on the boardwalk. With a mainly clear sky, we’ll cool off nicely. Temperatures will be in the 80s and 70s for the evening and in the summer 60s for lows.
We’ll then hop up the thermometer a bit more Sunday. Southwest winds will continue to blow in hotter air, and over time you’ll notice it being a little muggy.
The inland spots should get to around 90 degrees. The developing afternoon sea breeze will provide cooling relief to the beaches, where it will be in the low 80s. Again, there will be plenty of sun.
I have to imagine that, after a mostly soggy, cold and breezy Memorial Day weekend that still had tons of people visit the region, it will only remain the same, and great for business, this weekend.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Rain between 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., mainly at the shore. Then, mostly cloudy, with a line of storms possible 6 to 9 p.m.
Mostly sunny and warmer
Plenty of sun. Hot, but not too humid.
Morning sun mixes with afternoon clouds. Very hot.
Mostly sunny
A mix of sun and clouds. Sultry.
Hot, humid with a few storms
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.