LOWER TOWNSHIP — State Police rescued two people Saturday from the Delaware Bay, township police said Monday.

Township police responded to Beach Drive and Delford Road for a call about an unoccupied raft, the department said in a news release. Upon arrival, officers noticed an inflatable raft nearly a quarter mile out, and it appeared that one person was in the water, struggling to hang on to the raft.

The Coast Guard, State Police Marine Services Bureau, and the Town Bank Volunteer Fire Company were notified. Within minutes, State Police located Sophia Goncalves, 21, and Croccifixiov Treson-Smith, 22.

No injuries were reported, and both Goncalves and Treson-Smith were escorted to the beach, police said. 

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments