LOWER TOWNSHIP — State Police rescued two people Saturday from the Delaware Bay, township police said Monday.
Township police responded to Beach Drive and Delford Road for a call about an unoccupied raft, the department said in a news release. Upon arrival, officers noticed an inflatable raft nearly a quarter mile out, and it appeared that one person was in the water, struggling to hang on to the raft.
The Coast Guard, State Police Marine Services Bureau, and the Town Bank Volunteer Fire Company were notified. Within minutes, State Police located Sophia Goncalves, 21, and Croccifixiov Treson-Smith, 22.
No injuries were reported, and both Goncalves and Treson-Smith were escorted to the beach, police said.
Lower Township police cancel National Night Out event
The Lower Township Police Department is following the recommendations of the national organizers of National Night Out and canceling the event for 2020.
"The Department was hoping to hold the event in October of this year but out of an abundance of caution for our community and visitors, we have decided to follow other police agencies and cancel. We look forward to holding “National Night Out” in 2021 and plan to make the event bigger and better than ever. Thank you for your support and we hope you all stay safe and stay healthy," according to a statement on their Facebook page.
Man shot during home invasion robbery in Buena
BUENA — A man was shot Tuesday morning during a home invasion robbery, police said.
About 6:45 a.m., Franklin Township police officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Summer Avenue in the borough, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Police did not release the name of the man, but said his injuries are non-life threatening.
“At this time we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the community,” according to the post. “Franklin Township Police will continue its investigation and update the public as information becomes available.”
Police asked anyone with information to call department detectives at 856-694-1415. Tips can also be left anonymously by emailing crimetips@franklintownship.com
State Police search for man, woman who allegedly stole elderly woman's wallet from shopping cart
UPPER TOWNSHIP — State Police asked for the public’s help Monday to identify a man and woman who allegedly stole a wallet from an elderly woman and used her credit cards last month.
On Aug. 27, the man and woman went into the ShopRite in the Marmora section of the township, according to a post on the State Police’s Facebook page. The woman had a conversation with an elderly woman while the man took her wallet from her shopping cart.
Police did not release the name of the victim.
The pair were recorded on video surveillance as they walked out of the ShopRite and got into a white Cadillac CTS or ATS sedan, according to the post. They used the woman’s credit cards to buy several gift cards and other items at the Ocean View CVS on Route 9.
Police described the man as Black, between 30 and 40-years-old, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a black t-shirt, black baseball cap, black face mask, blue jeans and a silver watch.
The woman was also described as Black, between 30 and 40-years-old, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a black Adidas t-shirt with a colorful design, pink Adidas baseball cap, gold necklace with an angel wing charm, short black hair and black sunglasses.
Police asked anyone with information is asked to contact Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698, and anonymous tips are welcome.
Southern Regional student tests positive for COVID-19
A Southern Regional student has tested positive for COVID-19.
"Southern Regional was notified today that a Hybrid B participant has tested positive for COVID-19,"according to a post on the Stafford Parents United Facebook page. "The participant was last in school on Wednesday, September 9. All of those who were determined to be close contacts have already been contacted."
Man drowns at New Jersey shore in seas churned by hurricane
LAVALLETTE — Swimmers along the New Jersey shore were advised to use caution Tuesday after a man drowned in seas churned as Hurricane Paulette battered Bermuda.
The 60-year-old and his 24-year-old son were swimming near the Vance Avenue beach on Monday when they had trouble in the rough surf, Mayor Walter LaCicero told the Asbury Park Press.
They were rescued, but the older man did not survive. Their names have not been released.
Officials closed beaches in nearby Seaside Heights after making about four water rescues on Monday. Neighboring Seaside Park reported five rescues in a 3-hour span.
The National Weather Service warned of a high rip current risk through Tuesday night. Forecasters said all swimmers entering the surf zone would likely face life-threatening rip currents and everyone is encouraged to stay out of the ocean.
Officials announce Wounded Warrior Parade Tuesday
Officials are hosting a Wounded Warrior Parade Tuesday to honor a veteran seriously wounded while serving in Iraq.
Sergeant First Class Richard Stayskal, a U.S. Army Green Beret, and his family are getting a one week vacation starting Tuesday.
The parade on their arrival will come as a total surprise to Rich and his family, according to a release. The parade is scheduled to start from Ventnor Plaza at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Rich, his wife, Megan, and their two daughters, 13-year-old Addi and 11-year-old Carly will be riding in an open white limo, and escorted by Downbeach police and fire engines along with the American Legion Riders on their motorcycles, officials said.
Officials asked residents to Please at 5:30 p.m. anywhere along the parade route, which will be along Dorset to Atlantic avenues, and then along Atlantic Avenue to 26th Avenue in Longport.
"Come out with flags, signs, or just yourselves to let our special guests know how much the Jersey shore appreciates our military heroes," according to the release.
For any other information please contact American Legion Post 469 Commander Larry Pacentrilli by email at Lapace@comcast.net
Food distribution Thursday at Bader Field
A ninth food distribution is slated for Thursday at Bader Field.
The event, through the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, FL-CIO, Local 54 and the city, starts at 10 a.m.
Registration is required at the Community Food Bank website, https://cfbnj.org/.
Funeral set for South Jersey EMT, firefighter
The funeral for a South Jersey woman who served as a firefighter and emergency medical technician is set for Friday.
Samantha Gill died Friday at the age of 46 at her home after a lengthy illness, according to her obituary. She is survived by two daughters, as well as other family members.
Gill worked as an EMT in Atlantic City, responding at 9/11, according to the obituary.
She was also a former firefighter and EMT with the Pleasantville Fire Department, according to the agency.
A viewing will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Wimberg Funeral Home in Linwood, with a mass 10 a.m. Friday at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish in Northfield.
No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Tuesday
There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
However, Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled at 11 a.m. to host a groundbreaking for the Raritan River Bridge construction project.
In addition, Murphy is scheduled at 12:45 p.m. to call in to WCBS 880 to discuss the state’s response to the new coronavirus. Then, at 5 p.m. he is slated to host a virtual town hall on the revised budget, which will be livestreamed here.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,144 cases with 247 deaths and 2,792 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,240 cases with 90 deaths and 1,046 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,222 cases with 149 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
