Two prescribed burns taking place in southeastern New Jersey Monday

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will be conducting prescribed burns in two South Jersey locations on DDDD in order to reduce the risk of wildland fire. The burns will be weather dependent.

One burns will take place in Cape May County in Lower Township at the Higbee Beach Wildlife Management Area.

The other will be in Maurice River Township, at Belleplain State Forest.

Do not be alarmed if you see black smoke in these areas. Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. According to Kenneth Clark, a Research Forester with the United States Forest Fire Service, controlled burns ideally take place on dry days when sustained winds are below 20 mph and humidity levels stays above 25%. Wildfire conditions are ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.

Monday will be a dry day, with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be under 10 mph out of the northeast, with humidity levels between 30% and 50%. Conditions will be favorable for more prescribed burning Tuesday.

