Two prescribed burns expected in southeastern New Jersey Friday
Drip torch

A New Jersey Forest Fire Service crew member spreads fire with gasoline from a drip torch during a recent controlled burn in Galloway Township.

 COLT SHAW / Staff Writer/

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will be conducting prescribed burns in two South Jersey locations on Friday in order to reduce the risk of wildland fire. The burns will be weather dependent. 

One of the burns will take place in Cape May County on federal land in Middle Township. 

The other will be in southern Ocean County, at Bass River State Forest in Little Egg Harbor. 

Today, March 5, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service will be conducting prescribed burning operations in the following...

Posted by New Jersey Forest Fire Service on Friday, March 5, 2021

Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. According to Kenneth Clark, a Research Forester with the United States Forest Fire Service, controlled burns ideally take place on dry days when sustained winds are below 20 mph and humidity levels stays above 25 percent. Wildfire conditions are ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.

While relative humidity values will be low, between 20 and 30%, and fuels will be dry, winds will be strong throughout the day. West-northwest sustained winds will touch 20 mph at times, with gusts near 30 mph. However, that will taper off late in the day. 

