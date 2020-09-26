Two positive virus cases force St. Augustine to go all virtual until Oct. 12

St. Augustine Prep announced Saturday it is suspending in-person instruction until Oct. 12 after two students tested positive for COVID-19.
"Life is a persistent teacher. Late (Friday evening), the New Jersey Department of Health informed us of two unrelated student cases of the virus and required us to suspend in-person instruction until Monday, Oct. 12," said Robert J. Murray, the head of school, in a statement posted on the school's Twitter account.
"Thankfully, over the past several years, St. Augustine Prep has created a technologically sophisticated learning environment that allows us to deliver a high-quality academic program via remote learning," Murray said.
Per requirement by the NJ Dept. of Health, St. Augustine Prep will institute a remote, online learning schedule beginning September 28 through October 12. Full details have been shared by e-mail.
The suspension also will affect the school's athletic programs as all games have either been postponed or canceled, according to NJ.com. The high school fall sports season was scheduled to begin this coming week.
"The health of the St. Augustine Prep Community is and always will be paramount in our decision making," Murray said. "I fully understand and appreciate the frustration associated with this news. St. Augustine Prep has been vigilant in responding to the COVID-19 protocol and will continue to do so."
This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.
Peter Lancetta head coach of St. Augustine football team working out his players on day 1 of phase 1 of the NJSIAA's return of high school sports Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
