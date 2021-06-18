Two pit bulls from South Jersey hoping to win American Hero Dog awards

Two pit bulls from Millville are among 21 heroic hounds in the running to become the country's top dog in the 2021 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

According to the contest's news release, The American Humane Hero Dog Awards honor "the best of our best friends” and bring attention to the life-saving power of the human-animal bond.

K-9 Hansel, a 4-year-old fire department arson dog, and Cole, a 4-year-old deaf therapy dog, were chosen to advance as semifinalists in the 11th annual awards program sponsored by the Lois Pope LIFE Foundation and broadcast as a two-hour special on Hallmark Channel this fall.

Hansel is entered in the law enforcement category. He was only 7 weeks old when he was seized from an alleged dog-fighting ring in Ontario, Canada. He never fought. He and 20 other pit bulls were slated for euthanasia, but after a 2-year-long battle with the Ontario courts, Hansel was transferred to the Dogs Playing for Life shelter in Florida. He was accepted into the Throw Away Dogs project as a potential working dog candidate for the program.

"The Millville Fire Department was looking for an accelerant detection K-9, and Hansel was a perfect fit," said Millville Fire Marshal Tyler Van Leer, who has been Hansel's handler for just over a year.