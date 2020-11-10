Two officers in Middle Township promoted at rare in-person meeting

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Members of the public attended through video conferencing, but members of the Township Committee met in person Nov. 2 for the promotion of two police officers.

Leonard Larkin was promoted to police sergeant, and Jennifer DeLanzo was promoted to lieutenant. The officers were sworn in to their new ranks after committee members’ unanimous approval of the promotions.

The officers were joined by family members at Township Hall. Members of the public could watch and participate in the meeting remotely, but could not attend in person.

“We are back here in our meeting room the third time we’ve been here since March,” said Mayor Tim Donohue. “On each of those occasions, it was to swear in a new or promoted police officer. We feel it’s very important to do this the right way and to give it the gravity it deserves.”

The mayor spoke glowingly about the local police department.

“We’re blessed in Middle Township to have a great, deep bench of qualified officers when these promotions come up. It’s very hard to make these decisions, but that’s a good problem to have,” Donohue said. “It’s a really great department and a great chain of command.”