Two Ocean County juveniles injured in Saturday crash

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two Ocean County juveniles were critically injured in a car accident Saturday evening that remains under investigation.

Officers from Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to the area of Radio Road and Baltusrol Court around 9:45 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries.

According to the investigation, a 2017 Hyundai Elantra operated by Michael Pillarella, 26, of Manahawkin, was traveling northbound on Radio Road when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, crossed over the centerline, and struck an oncoming 2006 Toyota XB traveling southbound on Radio Road.

The driver and the passenger of the Toyota, both of whom are under the age of 18, were airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where they remain listed in critical condition.

Pillarella was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Trauma Center in Atlantic City, treated for injuries and released. He was issued motor vehicle summonses for reckless driving and failure to maintain lane. A search warrant was obtained for a draw of Pillarella’s blood, and laboratory results remain pending.