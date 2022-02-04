Two nurses indicted in connection with 2017 death of Absecon Manor resident

TRENTON — A former Licensed Practical Nurse from Egg Harbor Township has been indicted on second-degree reckless manslaughter charges, in relation to a 2017 death at Absecon Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said Friday.
A Registered Nurse from Galloway Township was also indicted for allegedly falsifying a record at Absecon Manor, Bruck and Insurance Fraud Prosecutor Tracy M. Thompson said.
The indictments from a grand jury happened Thursday.
Margaret M. Martin, 63, of Egg Harbor Township, was indicted on one count of second-degree reckless manslaughter, according to Bruck.
The indictment alleges that on or about July 28, 2017, Martin committed manslaughter by causing the death of an unidentified individual.
Second-degree crimes carry a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000, Bruck said.
Mary Grace Lumor, 31, of Galloway, was indicted on fourth-degree destruction, falsification or alteration of records relating to medical care.
The indictment alleges that on or about July 28 and 29, 2017, Lumor purposely falsified a record relating to the medical care of an unidentified patient at Absecon Manor.
Fourth-degree charges carry a sentence of up to 18 months in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Martin’s LPN license was revoked by Consent Order on Sept. 8, 2017, according to the New Jersey Department of Consumer Affairs.
The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit within the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor handled the case.
Anyone concerned about patient or resident abuse or neglect in health care facilities receiving Medicaid funding such as nursing homes, or Medicaid beneficiaries who reside in any other setting outside their home where care is provided to them, can report it anonymously by calling 609-292-1272 or by e-mailing NJMFCU@njdcj.org, or by visiting the website.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
