Two New York men indicted on charges for stabbing at Atlantic City casino last year

TRENTON — Two New York men have been indicted by a state grand jury for allegedly stabbing two other men during a melee at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino last July, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said Monday.

Jabari O. Cummings, 31, of Brooklyn, New York, and Delroy H. McNeil, 33, of Queens, New York, were indicted Friday on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Cummings was also charged with possession of cocaine and tampering with physical evidence.

The charges stem from fights that broke out on July 20, 2020 inside Tropicana that involved two groups of people, one from New York and one from New Jersey.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One altercation broke out in a restroom, where McNeil allegedly stabbed a New Jersey man. The victim sustained injuries to the chest and abdomen, officials said in a news release.

Almost simultaneously, a fight broke out nearby on the casino floor, during which Cummings allegedly stabbed another man from New Jersey. That man suffered a stab wound to the left side of his chest that lacerated his lung, officials said.

Both victims survived.