Two New York men indicted on charges for stabbing at Atlantic City casino last year

TRENTON — Two New York men have been indicted by a state grand jury for allegedly stabbing two other men during a melee at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino last July, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said Monday.
Jabari O. Cummings, 31, of Brooklyn, New York, and Delroy H. McNeil, 33, of Queens, New York, were indicted Friday on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Cummings was also charged with possession of cocaine and tampering with physical evidence.
The charges stem from fights that broke out on July 20, 2020 inside Tropicana that involved two groups of people, one from New York and one from New Jersey.
One altercation broke out in a restroom, where McNeil allegedly stabbed a New Jersey man. The victim sustained injuries to the chest and abdomen, officials said in a news release.
Almost simultaneously, a fight broke out nearby on the casino floor, during which Cummings allegedly stabbed another man from New Jersey. That man suffered a stab wound to the left side of his chest that lacerated his lung, officials said.
Both victims survived.
Later that day, State Police were at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Centerr investigating the stabbings when they learned a vehicle connected to the investigation was on the premises.
When detectives approached the car, Cummings allegedly tossed two knives and 14 vials of cocaine under the vehicle.
“The Division of Criminal Justice Specialized Crimes Bureau works closely with the State Police to investigate and prosecute crimes committed at the Atlantic City casinos, whether they are financial crimes, such as identity theft or money laundering, or violent crimes of the type alleged here,” Veronica Allende, director of the state Division of Criminal Justice said in a prepared statement. “By ensuring that those who commit crimes are apprehended and fully prosecuted, we help to deter this type of conduct in the casinos.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.