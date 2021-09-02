Two more West Nile virus samples found in Atlantic County

The Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control has found two more cases of West Nile virus in mosquito samples collected Aug. 24.

The most recent samples were collected from the 6400 block of Holly Street in Hamilton Township and 10th Avenue and Duerer Street in Egg Harbor City, Atlantic County officials said Thursday in a news release. One mosquito collection from Somers Point and two from Hammonton were previously confirmed positive. There have been no reported human cases as of Thursday, the county said.

West Nile symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea and rash. Most people recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The virus is carried by infected mosquitoes and can be transmitted to birds, animals and humans. Health officials encourage residents to reduce the risk of contracting and spreading the virus by:

Using insect repellent outdoors

Draining standing water

Cleaning clogged gutters

Checking and repairing screen doors