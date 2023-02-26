Two men were shot multiple times in Pleasantville on Saturday night, and the suspects remained at-large Sunday.

Police received a ShotSpotter notification at 10:36 p.m. alerting them to gunfire near the intersection of Main Street and Ryon Avenue, according to a release from the Pleasantville Police Department.

Officers at the scene found Julian Johnson and Nasser Posey, both of the city, with multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson, 26, was shot several times and found inside a residence. Posey, 19, was shot several times in the back and once in the abdomen and was found lying behind a vehicle in front of that residence.

The ShotSpotter advisory indicated the gunfire came from two places, with eight rounds coming from the one place and 13 rounds coming from the other. Police allege two male suspects left the scene of the shooting on foot, one heading east on Ryon Avenue and the other south from Ryon Avenue on Main Street.

Johnson was first taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical, Center City, where he was listed in stable condition. He was later flown to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. Posey was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Detective Jamal Roy at jroy@pleasantvillepd.org or contact police at 609-641-6100 or by email at supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org, or call 911 case of an emergency.