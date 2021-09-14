Two men indicted in 2013 fatal shooting in Atlantic City

MAYS LANDING — Two Bridgeton men have been indicted on murder and weapons charges in the 2013 fatal shooting of William Clegg, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Tuesday.

Abdul Bailey, 29, and Austin Clark, 27, are charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose. Bailey additionally was indicted on a charge of certain persons not to possess weapons.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred May 4, 2013, when Atlantic City police received a report of a shooting outside a property in the 500 block of North Indiana Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found Clegg, 21, lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say Bailey and Clark lured Clegg outside a convenience store. One man waited on the sidewalk for Clegg to arrive while the other waited in an alleyway.

As Clegg walked by, he was shot by the man waiting in the alleyway.

Bailey was apprehended in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, last October, while Clark was already in custody.

