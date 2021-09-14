Two men indicted for 2013 fatal shooting in Atlantic City

MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic County Grand Jury has indicted two men on murder and weapons charges in the 2013 fatal shooting of William Clegg, 21, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Tuesday.

Abdul Bailey, 29, and Austin Clark, 27, both of Bridgeton, have been indicted on the charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose.

Bailey was also indicted on the charge of certain persons not to possess weapons.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on May 4, 2013 when Atlantic City Police received a report of a shooting outside of 501 N. Indiana Ave.

Upon arrival, officers found Clegg lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

Clegg was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation found that Bailey and Clark lured Clegg outside of a convenience store. One man waited on the sidewalk for Clegg to arrive while the other waited in an alleyway.

As Clegg walked by, he was shot by the man waiting in the alleyway.

Bailey was apprehended in Williamsport, Pennsylvania last October while Clark was already in custody.

