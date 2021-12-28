Two men found dead inside camper in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police found two men dead inside a camper Tuesday morning in a wooded area in the Farmington section of the township.
The deaths were believed to be accidental, police said.
Officers were summoned to the area after the deaths were reported about 9:30 a.m., police said.
The identities of the men were not released as of Tuesday afternoon. Police are continuing their investigation and are attempting to notify next of kin.
Anyone with information about the deaths can call police at 609-926-4051.
