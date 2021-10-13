 Skip to main content
Two men arrested in fatal Atlantic City shooting
Two men arrested in fatal Atlantic City shooting

ACPO
Provided / Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

Two men were arrested Tuesday in the May fatal shooting of Jahmil Greenidge, 28, in Atlantic City, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Wednesday.

Denzel Garrison, 28, of Newark, was charged with murder, conspiracy, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Laquine Demby, 30, of Pleasantville, was charged with murder and conspiracy.

At 8 a.m. May 19, police responded to a 911 call for a shooting in the 300 block of North Tennessee Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Greenidge with a fatal gunshot wound.

The Prosecutor’s Office, Atlantic City police, Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service, FBI, Pleasantville police, Egg Harbor Township police, Newark police and State Police assisted in the investigation and arrests.

Laquine Demby

Demby

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided
Denzel Garrison

Garrison

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

