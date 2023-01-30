Two men arrested in Atlantic City after alleged drug deal

ATLANTIC CITY – Two men from the city were arrested Sunday after allegedly participating in a drug deal.

The police said in a release that they observed two men engaged in the transaction at 12:30 a.m. on the first block of South Texas Avenue.

A description of the men was broadcast to other patrol units throughout the city.

Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan stopped Edwin Guzman a block away from the scene. Guzman, 53, was alleged to have been found in possession of one gram of suspected crack cocaine and he was subsequently arrested without incident.

Officer Anthony Nastasi later stopped Nathaniel Seldon, whom police allege matched the description of one of the men on the scene, several blocks away from the first block of south Texas Avenue. Seldon, 34, was then arrested without incident. Police are alleging Seldon was in possession of 11 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 82 wax folds, or about 33 grams, of suspected heroin.

Guzman was charged with possession. Seldon was charged with two counts each of possession, and possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school and a count of dispensing a controlled dangerous substance.

Both men were released on summonses pending future court dates.