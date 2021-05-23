Two killed, at least 12 wounded after house-party shooting in Cumberland County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We hold those who have died, and their families, in our prayers today, and we also pray for the recoveries of those injured. We are grateful for the swift response of law enforcement and stand with them as they continue their investigation," said Gov. Phil Murphy in a statement.

"Let there be no mistake: This despicable and cowardly act of gun violence only steels our commitment to ensuring New Jersey leads the nation in passing and enforcing strong and commonsense gun safety laws. No community should ever experience what occurred last night in Fairfield," Murphy added.

John Fuqua, who runs a local anti-violence organization called Life Worth Living, said he was called out Saturday night to assist families. He said the shooting happened at a 90s-themed party where guests ranged from teenagers to senior citizens.

NBC10 in Philadelphia reported that police could not give exact numbers on how many people died or how many were hurt, but the report said several people were showing up at area hospitals, including Cooper Medical Center in Camden.

CNN.com reported that Cooper treated six victims from the shooting and that two of them were released. Their conditions were unavailable.