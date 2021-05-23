Two killed, at least 12 wounded after house-party shooting in Cumberland County

Two people are dead and 12 others were injured after a shooting at a house party with hundreds of people Saturday night in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County, police said.
At 11:50 p.m. Saturday, State Police from Troop “A” Bridgeton Station responded to a residence in the 1000 block of East Commerce Street in the township. When troopers arrived, they discovered that a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman sustained fatal gunshot wounds, and 12 other adults were already transported to area hospitals with various injuries, police said.
Police also said in a statement released on Facebook on Sunday morning that one of the confirmed 12 victims sustained serious injuries and is in critical condition.
No arrests have been made, and the motive and incident are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101 or submit a tip via the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office tip website at www.njccpo.org/tips. Anonymous tips are welcome.
East Commerce Street is also known as Route 49 and is the main road connecting Millville to Bridgeton in Cumberland County. Fairfield Township is a township that wraps around the eastern part of Bridgeton with about 6,000 residents.
The home is across the street from Gouldtown Memorial Park Cemetery, which is located next to Trinity AME Church. Fairfield Township School is just around the corner from the home.
"We hold those who have died, and their families, in our prayers today, and we also pray for the recoveries of those injured. We are grateful for the swift response of law enforcement and stand with them as they continue their investigation," said Gov. Phil Murphy in a statement.
"Let there be no mistake: This despicable and cowardly act of gun violence only steels our commitment to ensuring New Jersey leads the nation in passing and enforcing strong and commonsense gun safety laws. No community should ever experience what occurred last night in Fairfield," Murphy added.
John Fuqua, who runs a local anti-violence organization called Life Worth Living, said he was called out Saturday night to assist families. He said the shooting happened at a 90s-themed party where guests ranged from teenagers to senior citizens.
NBC10 in Philadelphia reported that police could not give exact numbers on how many people died or how many were hurt, but the report said several people were showing up at area hospitals, including Cooper Medical Center in Camden.
NBC10 reported that the house was hosting a '90s-themed dance party.
CNN.com reported that Cooper treated six victims from the shooting and that two of them were released. Their conditions were unavailable.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for more updates.
