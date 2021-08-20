Two injured in Atlantic City shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — Two females were injured in a shooting Tuesday night in the 700 block of Michigan Avenue, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal of the Atlantic City Police Department said Friday.
At 10:55 p.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area where they found evidence of gunfire but no victim, Aristizabal said in a statement.
Support Local Journalism
A short time later, two female victims, ages 16 and 52, arrived at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division suffering from gunshot wounds.
The injuries are considered non-life threatening, Aristizabal said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Molly Shelly
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.