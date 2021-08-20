 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two injured in Atlantic City shooting
0 comments
top story

Two injured in Atlantic City shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — Two females were injured in a shooting Tuesday night in the 700 block of Michigan Avenue, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal of the Atlantic City Police Department said Friday.

At 10:55 p.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area where they found evidence of gunfire but no victim, Aristizabal said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A short time later, two female victims, ages 16 and 52, arrived at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division suffering from gunshot wounds.

The injuries are considered non-life threatening, Aristizabal said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. 

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Harris diplomacy is in spotlight on Asia trip

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News