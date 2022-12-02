Two Galloway men charged in connection with road rage incident involving gun

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Two township men were arrested on weapons charges after banishing a gun following a road rage incident on the 100 block of Liberty Court on Wednesday, police said.
Kalief Lyons, 33, and Matthew Lynch, 32, both of Galloway, were charged with possession of weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of hollow point ammunition, certain persons to not have a weapon, and possession of crack cocaine and heroin.
At about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report from victims that a vehicle with two men approached them in an apparent road rage incident. One of the men, who was later identified as Lyon, brandished a Springfield XD 9-millimeter handgun and made threatening statements to the driver of the other car.
An investigation by Detective Tim Giberson and Detective Fenil Gandhi located the vehicle and the gun.
