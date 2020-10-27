Two former Atlantic County residents create a fan film tribute to "Friday the 13th"

The original horror-slasher film “Friday the 13th” from 1980 left an indelible mark on the impressionable younger versions of Brian Emenheiser, formerly of Egg Harbor Township, and David Brown, formerly of Egg Harbor City.
The exposure to the movie where counselors are killed one by one by a mysterious person at a camp by a lake during summer 1980 made each of them lifelong fans.
Emenheiser, 40, who lives in Vineland, and Brown, 50, who lives in Queens, New York, spent a recent Saturday outside of Batsto Village in the woods and trails of Washington Township, Burlington County, shooting 90% of their fan film tribute to “Friday the 13th,” titled “Seasons of the Huntsman, Summer 1984.”
Brown played the Huntsman and was the writer, director and one of the producers of the 20-plus-minute short film. Emenheiser was the assistant director and producer.
“(Brown) wanted to film in New Jersey. The original was filmed in New Jersey,” said Emenheiser, who added it was mostly shot in Blairstown, Warren County. “I scouted two locations in Cumberland County.”
Emenheiser and Brown went ahead with making their fan film even though they had to operate with restrictions to avoid COVID-19 infections.
They shot outdoors, and the talent behind the camera maintained social distancing, Emenheiser said. Many of the scenes that were filmed outside of Batsto showed two people hiking in the woods, so they were able to be filmed more than 6 feet apart, Emenheiser said.
“I love the ‘80s horror films,” said Emenheiser, who graduated from Egg Harbor Township High School in 1998.
From 1978 through 1984, three horror films were released with iconic, virtually indestructible villains. “Halloween” in 1978 starred Michael Myers.
“Friday the 13th” introduced Jason Voorhees. “A Nightmare on Elm Street” in 1984 introduced Freddy Krueger. Each movie generated multiple sequels.
For a little more than a year now, Emenheiser has been a Jason Voorhees cosplayer, known as South Jersey Jason, who dresses up like the character for events and for charity.
As one of the producers of the short film, Emenheiser said the hardest things were making everyone’s schedule match because people were volunteering their time to work on the movie and finding the right people for the roles.
Brown and Emenheiser did not want to hire any “pretty boys” because the picture takes place during the 1980s when, they believe, men looked a little more rugged.
Emenheiser and Brown grew up in Atlantic County, but neither of them knew about the other until about 18 months ago. They met through social media and their mutual love of “Friday The 13th.”
Before Brown began “Seasons of the Huntsman, Summer 1984,” he started a full-length “Friday the 13th” fan film called “His Name Was Jason.”
Emenheiser and his wife are extras in “His Name Was Jason,” which is expected to come out in the spring.
Even though Brown knew Emenheiser for a short period of time and Emenheiser didn’t have film experience, Brown trusted Emenheiser enough to make him assistant director and producer on their joint endeavor.
The Huntsman, who is not named Jason Voorhees, is like the boogeyman in the woods, Emenheiser said.
The plan is to release the film on Nov. 27 on YouTube, and a trailer is already available to watch there, he said.
“I couldn’t ask for a better guy,” said Brown, who added even though Emenheiser is younger, they share the same sense of humor by growing up in South Jersey. “We connected pretty well. We will always be good friends.”
Emenheiser has also appeared three times on a “Friday the 13th” podcast called “Camp Blood Radio” to talk about the movies, his fan film and his cosplay work.
“There are lot of things you can say bad about New Jersey, the high taxes and the high gas prices, but to have a very popular franchise start in New Jersey, that’s why I like ‘Friday the 13th,’” Emenheiser said.
Someone who is a fan and who lived through the era when the original “Friday the 13th” was released usually has nostalgic feelings for the other horror films and franchises that also started at that time, said Nathan Barker, the co-host of Camp Blood Radio.
A breakthrough “Friday the 13th” fan film was created in 2017, titled “Never Hike Alone,” by Vincente DiSanti, which generated more than 1 million YouTube views, Barker said.
Barker said he features producers and actors of other “Friday the 13th” fan films on his podcast.
“The fan films are growing at a rapid pace. It’s almost getting oversaturated,” said Barker, who added “Never Hike Alone” was the most high quality fan film that anyone had ever seen. “’Friday the 13th’ is a billion dollar franchise. It is the most popular horror film franchise in the world.”
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.