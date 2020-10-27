Two former Atlantic County residents create a fan film tribute to "Friday the 13th"

Emenheiser and his wife are extras in “His Name Was Jason,” which is expected to come out in the spring.

Even though Brown knew Emenheiser for a short period of time and Emenheiser didn’t have film experience, Brown trusted Emenheiser enough to make him assistant director and producer on their joint endeavor.

The Huntsman, who is not named Jason Voorhees, is like the boogeyman in the woods, Emenheiser said.

The plan is to release the film on Nov. 27 on YouTube, and a trailer is already available to watch there, he said.

“I couldn’t ask for a better guy,” said Brown, who added even though Emenheiser is younger, they share the same sense of humor by growing up in South Jersey. “We connected pretty well. We will always be good friends.”

Emenheiser has also appeared three times on a “Friday the 13th” podcast called “Camp Blood Radio” to talk about the movies, his fan film and his cosplay work.

“There are lot of things you can say bad about New Jersey, the high taxes and the high gas prices, but to have a very popular franchise start in New Jersey, that’s why I like ‘Friday the 13th,’” Emenheiser said.