Two food distributions scheduled for Thursday in Atlantic City
nws_baderfield

CRDA held it's 13 food drive in almost a year since the pandemic hit at Bader Field in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. Feb 25, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

 Kristian Gonyea

The Community Food Bank of New Jersey will have multiple food distributions in Atlantic City on Thursday.

With the CRDA and a number of other agencies, the Food Bank will have its 16th distribution at Bader Field. The drive-through operation, beginning at 10 a.m., will continue to serve city residents and casino workers.

The second distribution will take place 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Bangladesh Community Center at 2709 Fairmount Ave. Presented by the Bangladesh Association of South Jersey, the event is open to everyone.

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

