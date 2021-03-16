Two food distributions scheduled for Thursday in Atlantic City

The Community Food Bank of New Jersey will have multiple food distributions in Atlantic City on Thursday.
With the CRDA and a number of other agencies, the Food Bank will have its 16th distribution at Bader Field. The drive-through operation, beginning at 10 a.m., will continue to serve city residents and casino workers.
The second distribution will take place 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Bangladesh Community Center at 2709 Fairmount Ave. Presented by the Bangladesh Association of South Jersey, the event is open to everyone.
