Two flown from scene of crash in Dennis Township

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — Two people were flown to local hospitals Friday night following a crash near the township recreation complex, fire officials said.
About 10:15 p.m., the Dennis Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to the rec complex for a motor vehicle accident in which a car wound up in the woods, the fire company wrote on Facebook.
A fire company officer arrived and reported a single vehicle off the road near the Sunny Lane entrance to the rec complex, overturned with two occupants, and requested additional assistance from the Ocean View Volunteer Fire Company.
That unit arrived a short time later and requested two medical helicopters due to the severity of the injuries, the fire company said. Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and provided patient care along with the Belleplain Emergency Corps EMS, which transported the patients to a landing zone at the rec complex fields, from which they were transported to area hospitals.
Dennisville Road was closed for about four hours as State Police investigated, the fire company said.
