 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two flown from scene of crash in Dennis Township
0 comments
top story

Two flown from scene of crash in Dennis Township

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

On Friday, dozens of emergency medical response team members from Inspira gathered at the New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville for the first training exercise with the equipment, which includes a special operations vehicle and corresponding Gator truck, a flatbed truck with eight lanes of a rapid deployment tent system, and an oxygen generation trailer.

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — Two people were flown to local hospitals Friday night following a crash near the township recreation complex, fire officials said.

About 10:15 p.m., the Dennis Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to the rec complex for a motor vehicle accident in which a car wound up in the woods, the fire company wrote on Facebook.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A fire company officer arrived and reported a single vehicle off the road near the Sunny Lane entrance to the rec complex, overturned with two occupants, and requested additional assistance from the Ocean View Volunteer Fire Company.

That unit arrived a short time later and requested two medical helicopters due to the severity of the injuries, the fire company said. Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and provided patient care along with the Belleplain Emergency Corps EMS, which transported the patients to a landing zone at the rec complex fields, from which they were transported to area hospitals.

Dennisville Road was closed for about four hours as State Police investigated, the fire company said.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Capitol Police officer killed after suspect rams car into barrier

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News