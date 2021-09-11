Two families with Atlantic City roots have spent the past 20 years since 9/11 healing together

+3 Widow of Sept. 11 responder describes devastation, and inspiration LOWER TOWNSHIP — Mark Leonard was proud of his service in the Middle East and in New York Ci…

Saracini flew for United Airlines for 16 years, said Suzi Neustafter, who delivered a speech about the former captain. His job allowed his wife, Ellen, and daughters Kirsten and Brielle to travel the world. His love for his family helped his daughters achieve new heights in their life — Brielle Saracini-McGuire now works for the New York Yankees, and Kirsten Saracini-Franks is an English professor at Cornell University in New York.

Ellen has become an advocate for airline safety, which led to President Donald Trump signing into law the Saracini Aviation Safety Act in 2018.

"I've tried to always carry him in my heart and never forget anything about him," Renzi said. "I always keep in touch with Ellen and always keep in touch with the girls, and we always reminisce and speak about him when we get together.

"It's always a void that's just never going to be filled again; you're never going to be like whole again. But you get stronger as time goes by."

O'Neill also grew up in Atlantic City and graduated from Holy Spirit High School in Absecon. His widow, Christine, grew up on Nevada Avenue and knew the Saracini family, too. Renzi was maid of honor in one of Christine O'Neill's brothers' weddings.