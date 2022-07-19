Two face charges of vandalizing church

LOWER TOWNSHIP – Two people face criminal mischief charges after vandalism of a sign at the parish of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, according to Lower Township Police.
A sign on Bayshore Road was spray painted on two sides, police said on Tuesday, with “Defenestrate babies” written in reddish-brown paint on one side, and the word “Hail” with a star on the other. To defenestrate is to throw someone out of a window.
The vandalism was reported on July 9, according to police. The Lower Township Detective Bureau identified two suspects, according to a police report Tuesday.
Patrick W. Rosenkrans, 33, and Jennifer M. Paul, 36, both of the Villas section of the township, were charged with criminal mischief, a disorderly persons office, police said.
