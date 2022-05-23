Two dogs killed during fire at Dennis Township campground

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — Two dogs were killed, but no human injuries were reported in a Saturday night blaze that destroyed two trailers at Seashore Lines Campground in Dennis Township.

Firefighters said gas venting from a 100-pound propane tank hampered the response.

The blaze was under control in about 30 minutes.

The cause has not been determined.

“The fire is currently under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office, however it did not appear suspicious at the time,” stated Adam Dotts, the deputy chief of the Ocean View Volunteer Fire Company, in a statement about the incident.

Video captured on a firefighter’s helmet shows one of the trailers gutted by flames. The sound of the propane tank venting gas can be heard as firefighters arrive.

The fire company responded to campground at 10:55 p.m., along with Dennis Fire Company.

They found two trailers completely ablaze and set about fighting the fire and trying to contain a potential spread while additional crews from Seaville Fire and Rescue, Sea Isle City Fire Department and Marmora Fire Company, along with tankers from Belleplain Fire Company and Tuckahoe Fire Company.

“Battalion Chief 17-1 arrived on scene and reported two working trailer fires with additional exposures. Squad 17, Engine 17 and Tanker 17 arrived on scene, began to stretch lines and attack the fire,” reads a statement from the Ocean View Volunteer Fire Company.

