Two detours take effect on Route 72 in Stafford Township

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A portion of Route 72 will close overnight Friday while crews work on restriping a stretch of the highway, the state Department of Transportation said.
Both the east- and westbound lanes closed at Marsha Drive at 8 p.m. They will reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday, NJDOT said.
Eastbound drivers will be directed to the Mill Creek Road South/Beach Haven West exit. Those heading west will take a detour at the Bay Avenue exit immediately after the bridge, NJDOT said.
