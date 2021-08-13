 Skip to main content
Two cases of rabies confirmed in Mullica
MULLICA TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic County Division of Public Health on Friday confirmed two cases of rabies in the township.

On Aug. 5, a homeowner in the 3300 block of Moores Avenue found a fox fighting with his dog in the backyard, the county said in a news release. The fox was sent to the state lab and later confirmed positive for rabies.

The homeowner's dog was previously vaccinated against rabies but received a booster shot and placed under a 45-day informal confinement as a precaution, the county said.

On Aug. 6, a feral cat in distress was found in the 4900 block of Moss Mill Road. It also was sent to the lab, where it tested positive. The two people who found the cat were advised to speak with their health care providers about the potential need for post-exposure treatment. The county also is investigating whether there were any animal exposures.

These two cases represent the fourth and fifth in Atlantic County this year, officials said. Previous cases have included two bats and a raccoon.

Rabies is a viral disease that can be fatal if left untreated.

If you are bitten by an animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water and seek medical attention. All bites should be reported to the Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter holds free rabies vaccination clinics for dogs and cats each month. The next scheduled clinic is 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, for cats only, by appointment. Appointments can be made at aclink.org/animalshelter.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

