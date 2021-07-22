 Skip to main content
Two Buena Borough residents exposed to rabid bat
BUENA BOROUGH — A pair of borough residents were exposed to a bat later determined to have rabies, Atlantic County Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore said Thursday.

On July 15, an animal control officer responded to a residence on the 200 block of Wheat Road after one of the occupants was bitten by a bat, Gilmore said. The bat was collected and sent to a state lab for testing, and it was confirmed to have rabies Wednesday.

An investigation by the Atlantic County Division of Public Health revealed that a second occupant was also exposed to the bat, Gilmore said. Both have begun post-exposure rabies treatment.

So far, this is the third case of rabies in the county this year and the second involving a bat.

If you are bitten by an animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water and seek medical attention. All bites should be reported to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.

Residents are also reminded that rabies vaccinations are important not only to provide protection for pets, but to also help protect the pet owner and their family members from contracting the disease from an infected pet.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter is holding its next free rabies vaccination clinics for dogs 9 a.m.-noon on August 1 and for cats 9 a.m.-noon on August 15 by appointment. Appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org/animalshelter.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

