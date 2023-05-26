Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two Pleasantville brothers sentenced to prison for assaulting a 19-year-old Egg Harbor Township man who was later found dead in the marshes near a Pleasantville strip club have been released.

John Hands, 25, of Pleasantville, and Garnell Hands, 30, of Atlantic City, were released Thursday, according to the New Jersey Department of Corrections' website.

Jamaul Timberlake, 31, of Atlantic City, who was the third person charged in the beating of Irving Mayren-Guzman, remains incarcerated at South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton, where he is serving a four-year sentence for his role in the attack.

Garnell Hands had been sentenced to five years in prison, while John Hands received a four-year sentence March 3 after they'd pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in the beating of Mayren-Guzman.

Both men were credited for more than a year they'd served in the Atlantic County jail while awaiting trial, and there was no mandatory minimum prison term specified in their sentence.

The beating of Mayren-Guzman happened Jan. 23, 2022, outside Pleasantville's now shuttered Centerfolds Cabaret on Delilah Road. The 19-year-old, who was underage and drinking at the strip club, was later reported missing. His body was found two days later in the marshes several feet away from the club.

An autopsy that took several months to complete attributed Mayren-Guzman's death to drowning, hypothermia and intoxication. Preliminary findings found he had a high blood-alcohol level and tested positive for THC, the intoxicating ingredient in marijuana.

But Mayren-Guzman's family believed the three men "pummeling" the 19-year-old — as Timberlake admitted the trio did during a court hearing — contributed to his death.

Mayren-Guzman's death had sparked community gatherings of friends, family and others in the local Latino community demanding Centerfolds and others be held accountable. The Mayren-Guzman family has a pending civil lawsuit for the 19-year-old's death.

A representative of the family, contacted Friday, said they were unaware that the Hands brothers had been released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

