Two Atlantic County horses 2nd and 3rd cases of eastern equine encephalitis in 2021
0 comments

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture announced Friday that two more horses in New Jersey contracted Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

The 8-year-old mare and 7-year-old miniature horse stallion, both from Atlantic County, contracted the serious mosquito-borne illness. The horses had not been vaccinated against EEE, and both were humanely euthanized due to severity of the disease.

The first case of the year was a 7-year-old mare in Cumberland County on Aug. 19. That horse, too, was euthanized.

“These new cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis emphasize the importance of horse owners needing to vaccinate their animals to greatly reduce the chances of contracting EEE and West Nile Virus,” New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher said in a news release.

EEE causes inflammation of the brain tissue and has a significantly higher risk of death in horses than West Nile virus, which affects a horse’s neurological system. Both diseases are transmitted by mosquito bite. The virus cycles between birds and mosquitoes, with horses and humans being incidental hosts.

Infections in horses are not a significant risk factor for humans, because horses (like humans) are considered “dead-end” hosts for the virus, meaning it can’t be transmitted once infected.

EEE and West Nile cases have been prevalent in South Jersey recently. On Thursday, two more mosquito samples in Atlantic County came back positive for West Nile.

Residents are reminded to remove standing water from their properties and clean their gutters to eliminate potential mosquito breeding grounds.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

