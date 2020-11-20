Two Atlantic County freeholder candidates challenge election results

Two Atlantic County freeholder candidates are requesting a recount or challenging the election, as results were certified and became final Friday in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.

Democratic at-large freeholder candidate Celeste Fernandez said Friday she wants a recount of results that showed her losing narrowly to incumbent Republican John Risley. The two are separated by 0.1%, according to Fernandez.

“Based on this extremely close margin, I will be filing a recount to ensure that every vote is properly counted,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez is down 381 votes. She has a certified total of 66,046 to Risley’s 66,427. This is her second run for at-large freeholder.

Meanwhile, Republican Andrew Parker said he will challenge results that have him losing to Thelma Witherspoon, a Democrat, in a District 3 freeholder race.

Witherspoon declared victory Friday, and Parker took issue with that.

“It’s impossible for her to declare victory at this point,” Parker said Friday night. “The election is not over. There are voters who have been deprived of their right to choose who to elect.”

Atlantic County Republican Chairman Keith Davis said all options are on the table.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}