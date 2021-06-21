Two Atlantic City Council members call for State Police to take over city in light of recent homicides

ATLANTIC CITY — Councilman Moisse "Mo" Delgado and Councilwoman LaToya Dunston will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to call for the State Police to take over the Atlantic City police command and address what they are calling the "violent crime crisis," in the resort.

The conference will begin at 4 p.m. in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue, which was the scene of a quadruple shooting Sunday evening that left one man dead and three others injured.

"These are our residents, these are our family and these are our kids being shot and gunned downed in our city, we need help," Dunston said in a prepared statement. “We are in desperate need of action by the Governor’s office and the State Police. Not tomorrow, but today."

Council President George Tibbitt emphasized that Delgado and Dunston don't represent the council's stance on the issue.

"We are going to work together with all of the agencies," Tibbitt said.

In a letter sent to both Gov. Phil Murphy and Attorney General Gurbir Singh Grewal, Dunston and Delgado said there have been 14 murders in a 260 day period along with "constant" burglaries and assaults.

