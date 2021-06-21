Two Atlantic City council members call for state intervention on violent crimes, majority backs Mayor and police department

Faulkner was home at the time her son Muhsin, 31, was shot twice.

“The shots were so loud, I ran out the back door,” Faulkner said. “But as I got right here (across the street) they told me my son was shot.”

Faulkner said her son needs a lot of surgeries to recover from his injuries.

“We need resources, send in some assistance with the State Police,” Dunston said. “We’re told we don’t have enough police officers, then we need someone in here who can help us. Not take over our police but come in and assist us with what is going on.”

Before Delgado and Dunston’s news conference, Mayor Marty Small Sr. held his own asking for the state to allow the city to hire more officers.

The city currently has 270 officers — the same amount that it had in 1978, Officer-In-Charge James Sarkos said.

“And here’s the real ask for the governor in the state of New Jersey: Let’s increase the number of police officers here in the great city of Atlantic City. Let’s get them back to old levels. Let’s get the salaries up,” Small said.