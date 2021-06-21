Two Atlantic City council members call for state intervention on violent crimes, majority backs Mayor and police department

ATLANTIC CITY — While city officials are all in agreement that violent crime in the resort is a problem, they are split on the approach to fixing it.
Councilman Moisse “Mo” Delgado and Councilwoman LaToya Dunston are calling for the state to intervene in what they are calling a “violent crime crisis,” in the resort. The majority of council members are backing the mayor and police department’s initiatives.
“For those who are in power at the state level, we want them to hear us,” Delgado said at a news conference in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue Monday afternoon. “We need more assistance here in the city from the State Police.”
During the event, a crowd of more than 20 people gathered to hear Dunston and Delgado speak.
Behind the speakers were mothers and family members who have lost loved ones to gun violence, holding signs that read “we need help,” and “stop shooting children at play.”
Also in attendance was Donnette Faulkner, mother of Muhsin Faulkner who was wounded in a quadruple shooting on Sunday evening that left one man dead.
As she looked onto the Black Lives Matter phrase painted down Martin Luther King Boulevard, Faulkner said, “Black lives only matter for when the police kill you. Black lives don’t matter when it’s Black people killing other Black people.”
Faulkner was home at the time her son Muhsin, 31, was shot twice.
“The shots were so loud, I ran out the back door,” Faulkner said. “But as I got right here (across the street) they told me my son was shot.”
Faulkner said her son needs a lot of surgeries to recover from his injuries.
“We need resources, send in some assistance with the State Police,” Dunston said. “We’re told we don’t have enough police officers, then we need someone in here who can help us. Not take over our police but come in and assist us with what is going on.”
Before Delgado and Dunston’s news conference, Mayor Marty Small Sr. held his own asking for the state to allow the city to hire more officers.
The city currently has 270 officers — the same amount that it had in 1978, Officer-In-Charge James Sarkos said.
“And here’s the real ask for the governor in the state of New Jersey: Let’s increase the number of police officers here in the great city of Atlantic City. Let’s get them back to old levels. Let’s get the salaries up,” Small said.
Small also pointed to other initiatives taken by his administration to increase safety, such as the enforcement of the juvenile curfew and the creation of an anti-violence program.
“You want safety, you want proactiveness, well we’re going to give it to you,” Small said. “And the police are going to do whatever they need to do to make sure our streets and neighborhoods are safe.”
Sarkos said the city is working to increase the number of officers on their roster.
“We’re going to work with all of our partners to try and raise that number back up,” Sarkos said.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner discusses the violent crime in the resort. pic.twitter.com/GSiWTYRM3q— Molly Shelly (@mollycshelly) June 21, 2021
Small called Delgado and Dunston’s news conference irresponsible.
“It is irresponsible and lacks leadership to go live from a crime scene,” Small said. “All they are doing is pointing the finger and criticizing and their solution is to bring in the State Police to takeover our police department. Are you serious?”
Small criticized the proposal to bring in State Police.
“That’s the only solution that you have?” Small said. “I question their leadership, I question their judgment and with an election coming in November, I question their motives.”
During their news conference, Delgado and Dunston vehemently denied their actions are politically motivated.
“We just want to stand with the community,” Dunston said. “We have a lot of families that are affected by this violence so I stand with the families and the community before I stand with anyone else.”
Council President George Tibbitt emphasized that Delgado and Dunston don’t represent the council’s stance on the issue.
“We are going to work together with all of the agencies,” Tibbitt said.
At Small’s news conference, Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz expressed the council’s support of the mayor and local law enforcement.
“Our statement is that we are 100% behind and in support of the mayor’s initiative,” Shabazz said. “We understand that we cannot have senseless crime in Atlantic City. And the City Council is poised, along with the mayor, to do everything that we can to make sure that the city is safe.”
In a letter sent to both Gov. Phil Murphy and Attorney General Gurbir Singh Grewal, Dunston and Delgado said there have been 14 murders in a 260-day period along with “constant” burglaries and assaults.
“We need the state to immediately take action and bring in the State Police to aid of our Police Department, which is doing all that it can under the guidance of Interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos,” according to the letter. “During this crisis it appears that we are being reactive instead of proactive.”
Delgado and Dunston said the letter was sent because of “crisis in the city and the Mayor of Atlantic City’s recent statement to the public that he cannot be blamed for the violence in the city.”
Last week, Small addressed the increased violence during a news conference.
“It’s been a rough few weeks here with violent and tragic deaths,” Small said. “I just want to say this: This is something this administration takes very seriously.”
Small reiterated that statement at the beginning of his Monday news conference.
When asked about Dunston and Delgado’s actions during the Governor’s news conference Monday, New Jersey State Police Colonel Patrick J. Callahan said that’s not the first request he’s heard as cities across the state and the country face an uptick in violence.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.