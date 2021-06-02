 Skip to main content
Two arrested in shooting of Atlantic City man
 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — Two people were arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that wounded an Atlantic City man, Lt. Kevin Fair of the Atlantic City Police Department announced Wednesday.

Saalih Davis, 20, and a 14-year-old boy, both of Atlantic City, were charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and conspiracy.

Davis was also charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance after police found several bags of heroin with him.

The unnamed juvenile was found in possession of two handguns. 

The two were arrested after police responded to the 400 block of Kentucky Avenue at 10:29 p.m. where they found a 35-year-old Bridgeton man with a gunshot wound.

The man, who police have not identified, was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division for a serious injury that is considered non-life threatening. 

While police were investigating the shooting, they were told of individuals hiding behind a nearby residence. Officers began to search when they saw three males running between yards.

Police have not announced the arrest a third person. 

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

