Two arrested after shots fired in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY — Two men were arrested and two handguns were recovered after multiple gunshots were fired early Saturday, police said. 

Just after 2:30 a.m., police had responded to a call at Florida and Fairmount avenues when they heard multiple gunshots coming from the 200 block of Florida Avenue.  No one was injured, but several vehicles, including a marked police car, were struck by gunfire.

Officer Sean McGettigan responded to the area and located a vehicle fleeing the scene. Police said Wilfredo Santiago-Bota, 26, and Edwin Rodriguez, 31, both of Vineland, were in the car and were arrested after two handguns and a 30- round magazine were located in it. 

Santiago-Bota was charged with two counts of purchasing firearm parts to manufacture a firearm without a serial number and unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of large capacity magazine, certain person not to possess a weapon and aggravated assault, police said.

Rodriguez was charged with two counts of purchasing firearm parts to manufacture a firearm without a serial number and unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of large capacity magazine and certain person not to possess a weapon, police said.

Both men were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Contact: 609-272-7239

CFairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

