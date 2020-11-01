Two arrested after shots fired in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Two men were arrested and two handguns were recovered after multiple gunshots were fired early Saturday, police said.
Just after 2:30 a.m., police had responded to a call at Florida and Fairmount avenues when they heard multiple gunshots coming from the 200 block of Florida Avenue. No one was injured, but several vehicles, including a marked police car, were struck by gunfire.
Officer Sean McGettigan responded to the area and located a vehicle fleeing the scene. Police said Wilfredo Santiago-Bota, 26, and Edwin Rodriguez, 31, both of Vineland, were in the car and were arrested after two handguns and a 30- round magazine were located in it.
Santiago-Bota was charged with two counts of purchasing firearm parts to manufacture a firearm without a serial number and unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of large capacity magazine, certain person not to possess a weapon and aggravated assault, police said.
Rodriguez was charged with two counts of purchasing firearm parts to manufacture a firearm without a serial number and unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of large capacity magazine and certain person not to possess a weapon, police said.
Both men were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

