Two adults, two children rescued during Millville business district blaze

MILLVILLE — Four people, including two children, were rescued from a downtown building that caught fire early Monday.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of North High Street, in the city's business district, at 12:08 a.m. Fire could be seen coming from apartments above a vacant business, city Fire Chief Michael Lippincott said.

One tenant evacuated, but four others, including two children, ages 3 and 6, were rescued from an apartment through a window by firefighters on a ladder, Lippincott said.

Video of the rescue can be seen on the Fire Department's Facebook page.

The five tenants were taken to Inspira Medical Center to be checked for smoke inhalation and were released. No firefighters were injured during the operation, Lippincott said.

The fire was determined to be coming from the hallway, not any of the apartments units. It remains under investigation, Lippincott said.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.