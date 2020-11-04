Twin River commits to spending $90 million to upgrade Bally's Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The soon-to-be new owners of Bally's Atlantic City have pledged to invest at least $90 million into upgrading the aged and neglected Boardwalk casino over the next five years.

Executives with Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. committed to a significant capital expenditure program during a lengthy public hearing before the Casino Control Commission on Wednesday, stating their belief that doing so will make the 41-year-old property more attractive and competitive in the Atlantic City market.

"We want to make sure Bally's is competitive again and return it to its former glory," said Marc Crisafulli, executive vice president of strategic development and government relations for TRWH. "We're committed to making it a signature property again, right at the center of the Boardwalk. ... We know it's going to take a lot of time, effort and investment."

Twin River is seeking interim casino authorization — a preliminary regulatory step before full casino licensure — to operate Bally's. The Casino Control Commission will resume hearings Thursday.

Rhode Island-based Twin River — which will officially change its corporate name to Bally's on Nov. 9 — agreed to purchase the casino hotel from Caesars Entertainment Inc. and VICI Properties for $25 million.