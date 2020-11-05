Twin River approved by NJ gaming regulators to operate Bally's Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. was given the green light Thursday by state gaming regulators to own and operate Bally's Atlantic City with a condition that renovations and upgrades begin post-haste.

The Casino Control Commission approved Twin River's interim casino authorization — a preliminary step toward full casino licensure — but stipulated that $25 million of capital improvements should begin within the first year of ownership and at least $75 million over the first three years. Rhode Island-based Twin River committed to spending a minimum of $90 million over five years at Bally's.

"It is clear that Twin River's executive team has put a great deal of thought into the best path to improve Bally's fading conditions," said James Plousis, chairman of the Casino Control Commission. "Given the amount of improvements planned in the first year, we expect a considerable progress report at the plenary licensing hearing next year."

Twin River agreed to purchase Bally's for $25 million from Caesars Entertainment Inc. and VICI Properties. The sale is expected to close within the next two weeks.