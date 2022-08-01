Twice-tabled resolution to return to Cape May Council Tuesday

CAPE MAY — A resolution awarding a contract for the renovation of the former Franklin Street School is set to return to the Cape May City Council on Tuesday at a 1 p.m. meeting at City Hall, 643 Washington St., after council twice delayed a vote.

The expected project cost has increased by millions of dollars, Council member Stacy Sheehan said at a recent public meeting.

Council held off on making a decision about the contract on July 19 and again on Wednesday, at which point Mayor Zack Mullock said the city was waiting for more details on the contract from Cape May County.

In a special meeting held Wednesday, with the library project the only item on the agenda, City Council members met with Cape May County administrator Kevin Lare and assistant county administrator Ronald Simone behind closed doors for about an hour to discuss a contract with the county and the county library system. State law requires most public business take place at open meetings, but there are some exceptions.

“The county has taken the lead on the bidding process, but the city still has a role in that process,” city attorney Christopher Gillin-Schwartz said at the meeting. That needed a discussion between the county and city officials. “We can do that in closed session if talking about it in the open would jeopardize the award of the bid.”

In 2019, officials presented a proposal to rehabilitate the long-vacant school as a new branch of the county library system, moving the Cape May branch from its current location on Ocean Street. The plan would mean much more space for the library branch.

Built in 1927, the school building on Franklin Street has ugly roots. It served as the segregated school for Black children in the community until New Jersey ended school segregation in 1949. Since the 1990s, the organization the Center for Community Arts held a long-term lease on the property, preserving the structure and striving for years to raise enough money to renovate it and reopen the building.

Advocates have described the building as an important part of the community’s history, potentially joining the Harriet Tubman Museum, the Macedonia Baptist Church, a home owned by abolitionist Stephen Smith and the Allen AME Church in the same neighborhood as landmarks of Black history in the resort community.

City officials have described the plan for the area as “museum row,” with the Tubman museum around the corner and talks of allowing the East Lynne Theater Company to take over the nearby AME Church, which has been vacant and was damaged by fire in 2018 after a downed utility pole sparked a fire.

Plans presented for the Franklin Street School include space for special events and programing, including a demonstration kitchen and a children’s area. The building would need to be accessible under the standards of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

In previous discussions, plans were to seek grants to fund the planned work.

After the closed session, Sheehan indicated at the City Council meeting that the county would look for additional funding from Cape May. She said the original cost was estimated at $6 million.

“This resolution has it coming in at $10.2 million, so that’s a big increase,” she said.