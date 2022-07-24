Turtles march slow-and-steady into Sea Isle City marshes

SEA ISLE CITY — It was a long journey, but young turtles made their slow-and-steady way to the marshes over the weekend.

Sea Isle Terrapin Rescue hosted its annual turtle release Sunday. Hundreds of people from across the Delaware Valley amassed at the marsh by the Jim Iannone Fishing Pier & Kayak Launch to watch 30 diamondback terrapins make their way into the water. Children had an opportunity to march into the mud and take the terrapins by bucket to the release spot.

As the size of the crowd far exceeded the number of turtles available, not all attendees were able to take their own turtle to launch. That did not keep scores of people from gathering near the marsh and over at the adjacent lot to watch the terrapins as they prepared to make their way into the water. There was also a presentation beforehand during which Susan Ahern, of Sea Isle Terrapin Rescue, taught about the diamondback terrapin and its niche in the local ecosystem.

Steve Ahern, Susan’s husband and also an organizer of the rescue group, said he was impressed by the interest shown during the day and by the massive crowd. He said people had been calling in from out of state in the lead-up to the release.

“This is the most we’ve ever had, which is terrific,” Steve Ahern said. “Oh, my gosh, it’s unbelievable.”

The terrapins came from eggs recovered from the roadside and then incubated and hatched by the Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor. Stockton University cared for the young terrapins from the Wetlands Institute during the winter, as well as for other terrapins they had received from other rescue agencies. The motivation of the project is to give the turtles a head start, the Aherns said, so they're bigger when they have embark on their dangerous odyssey to the marshlands and have a better chance at survival.

Often, the terrapins fall into storm drains when trying to make their way into the marsh. The Aherns estimate they have saved an average of 300 turtles per year from the drains over the last decade. Other groups do the same and take their rescued turtles to programs such as the one run by Stockton. An article on Stockton’s website indicated that the university had more than 1,100 terrapins in its care at one point last year.

Paul Dunn, of Malvern, Pennsylvania, came to the release with his girlfriend, Danielle, and his two daughters, Haleigh and Hannah. He said they had all volunteered in the spring to help build a turtle habitat over by the Sea Isle City library and knew they had to make the over two-hour drive for the release. Haleigh said she liked taking care of the terrapins and making sure they made it safely to the water; Hannah said the turtles looked cute.

Both daughters wore matching turtle hats and shirts as they made their way down to the marsh.

“Both girls were super excited to come back when they doing the release. We actually drove down Friday night to be here,” Dunn said. “We’re big turtle fans.”

Meredith VanGilder, of Mays Landing, took her two children to the event. Garrett VanGilder, 9, said he was impressed by the diamond-patterned shells and was an enthusiast of taking care of other reptilian and marine life. He has a pet albino corn snake and has attended a marine science camp in Avalon. His sister Marin, 11, said she enjoyed seeing the terrapins finally get to the water. Meredith said she took both to local spots to go crabbing.

“I thought it was a really nice, free event for the community,” Meredith said. “There was huge turnout, and I thought it was wonderful that people got to learn about the diamondback terrapins.”

Odds against them

In her lesson, Susan Ahern emphasized that the diamondback terrapin was not a sea turtle, but rather live in marshland, and that any founded stranded on the roadside should not be taken to the ocean. She also explained the long odds for a terrapin egg to hatch and make it to the water. About 1-in-1,000, or 0.1%, of eggs laid make it to the water, according to the Aherns.

Diamondback terrapins have temperature-dependent sex determination. With this phenomenon the temperature at which eggs are incubated determine a hatchling’s sex, with hotter weather yielding more females. Global warming, the Aherns said, was increasing water temperatures, and in turn increasing the ratio of females-to-males in diamondback terrapin populations. A large majority of the terrapins that Sea Isle Terrapin Rescue releases are female. Stockton’s efforts to diversify the sex of their hatchlings gave the group a chance to release males Sunday.

Katherine Custer, director of the Sea Isle City Department of Community Services, was on hand for the release and lauded it as a success for the city.

“We’re very happy with the event. We had wonderful turnout, and very, many, happy families,” Custer said. “And most importantly, the Aherns reached their goal of trying to educate children because this is what this is all about.”

Frank Bowker, of Ocean City, came to the turtle release with his 8-year-old son, Owen. They were both used to being around unusual animals and own several animals, including a dog, several bearded dragons and a red-eared slider turtle that Frank has owned for about 20 years.

“We like to be involved in conservation, to help the environment,” Frank Bowker said.

Owen named one of the terrapins he saw snowflake and carried it into the marsh for release.

“In 15 years maybe (snowflake) has babies and you can take your son to do it,” Frank said to Owen.

Susan Ahern said she was focused on the future as well. She said that their goal was to help preserve the terrapin population for posterity.

“It’s very rewarding to actually even see them, especially after a season of cleaning up ones that had been hit and didn’t make it, and then to see, OK, this is what you’re doing it for,” Ahern said. “What do we always say? ‘We don’t inherit the Earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.’”