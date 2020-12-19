Turns out that loud bang you heard was this Hammonton guy's 'hail cannon'

Butkowski fired it off a couple of times after that. Things got a little crazy. Residents from Hammonton and Mullica townships called 911, wondering what the explosions were. Some said the blasts shook the foundations of their homes. Local media began airing reports about the mysterious blasts.

“My buddy said, ‘Dude, this you?’” Butkowski said.

He quickly called local police departments to tell them what the cannon was. He welcomed police to come check out the cannon for themselves. Hammonton police Chief Kevin Friel told the New York Post the machine was the source of the noise and it was legal.

“I was like, ‘It’s not a firearm. It doesn’t shoot anything out of it,’” he said.

As a concession to his neighbors, Butkowski isn’t sure how much he will fire it off anymore.

“I’m not going to shoot it as much,” he said. “If it hails, yeah, but it’s not an everyday thing. I’ve never shot it past 8 o’clock. I respect the neighbors.”

He would love to sell the cannon or get into the business of making more legitimate-looking hail cannons for farmers out west to use. He mused about taking his cannon and showing it off at local fairs.

