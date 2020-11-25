Turkey takeout: More restaurants offering Thanksgiving to go

Nick Karamanos was prepping to cook sweet potatoes Monday. In large pots behind him, all simmering on the stove, were butternut squash soup, turkey brine and chicken stock.
With a small spoon, he tasted the turkey brine. It was perfect.
Karamanos, owner and executive chef of the Galloway Diner, wasn’t prepping Thanksgiving dinner for his family. He was prepping full holiday dinners preordered for takeout.
As COVID-19 cases surge across the United States and officials urge families to stay home this Thanksgiving and have dinner with just immediate family, more restaurants seem to have pivoted to offering a fully cooked holiday dinner to go. All you have to do is order and pick it up.
The Galloway Diner initially started offering Thanksgiving takeout last year as Karamanos noticed not many food establishments offered it.
“I figured that would make us stand out a little bit,” he said. “I thought, ‘Let’s try and get some more people in the door and offer a package deal like this.’”
He’s had an uptick in preorders this year and, on Monday, was still expecting more to come in. He’s even offering contactless delivery as an added safety measure due to the pandemic.
“I think people are nervous about COVID,” he said. “They’re nervous about being out when it’s cold and they don’t want to get sick, whether it’s COVID or anything else. I feel like everybody wants catered (Thanksgiving). They feel more comfortable with a catered dinner, and I did notice that a lot of other restaurants have decided to do prepackaged to-go as well.”
One of the many places offering takeout Thanksgiving dinner for the first time this year is Seaview, a Dolce Resort, in Galloway Township.
In previous years, the hotel offered a buffet-style Thanksgiving in house.
“We’d do anywhere between 500 to 700 (people),” said Rodolfo Correa, executive chef at Seaview. “It was a big day for us. It was a long day, but everyone seemed to enjoy it and it was a lot of fun.”
This year, as buffets are still prohibited in New Jersey due to the virus, the resort is still offering in-house Thanksgiving dinner but with fewer diners and as a sit-down meal.
As of Sunday, there were only about 10 takeout preorders for the holiday at Seaview, which Correa was happy with. As it’s his first year offering holiday takeout, figuring out pricing and quantities presented a challenge.
“I guess we’ll see how everything goes this year,” he said.
Another restaurant offering turkey takeout for the first time is Mickey and Minnie’s Inn in Galloway. Last week, they completely sold out their preorders.
“I sold 250 dinners, and I have 100 pies to make,” said restaurant owner Dottie Garbutt. “I can’t do any more than that.
“We usually spend it with our families,” she said of the holiday. “But since we can’t spend it with our families, we’re cooking.”
The most challenging part, Garbutt said, is measuring out portions for a family-style dinner. She and her sister-in-law, Carol Filling, spent days in the kitchen making everything for the preorders.
“It’s kind of a guessing game, but being in the kitchen, it’s kind of working out,” Garbutt said.
She has seen more people this year opt for Thanksgiving takeout, as family gatherings are expected to be much smaller.
“Two people aren’t going to cook a turkey for themselves. That’s a lot of prep and a lot of turkey,” Garbutt said. “It’s easier just to order out, I would think.”
Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, has seen more restaurants offering Thanksgiving takeout this year and a push for smaller turkeys.
“That kind of one-stop shop for your Thanksgiving dinner makes it very convenient,” he said. “And it’s probably pretty cost effective given the time it takes to make a Thanksgiving dinner.”
Other restaurants, like The Nizam’s in Egg Harbor Township and Johnny’s Café in Margate, have been offering Thanksgiving takeout for years.
While The Nizam’s typically caters for larger gatherings, Syed Abbas — the Indian restaurant’s owner — is happy he can offer the same quality food for individual families on a socially distanced Thanksgiving.
“We usually cater to larger groups on Thanksgiving, but this year it’s more of a family get-together,” he said. “Hopefully it will be a lot more fun next year.”
His takeout orders for Thanksgiving have decreased about 20% this year, but he’s still offering in-house dining to those who want it, although safety protocols pose another challenge.
“You can’t have back-to-back seatings,” Abbas said. “You have to sanitize every little thing — chairs, tables, stools, whatever it is, even the door.”
Like Mickey and Minnie’s, Johnny’s Café — which has been offering Thanksgiving takeout for 12 years, has completely sold out of their preorders.
“Nobody can go without Thanksgiving, so we’re bringing Thanksgiving to you,” said Giovanna Liccio, co-owner of Johnny’s. “It’s from our table to yours.”
Along with takeout, customers can also dine in-house, all socially distanced, during a two-hour time slot.
“But we’re not going to push anybody out if they run past that,” Liccio joked.
Some restaurants are toying with the idea of offering similar family-style takeout meals for Christmas and New Year’s.
“Restaurants figured out how to do family-style dinners a long time ago when everything started shutting down,” Chait said. “Going forward into the holiday season, we have Hanukkah, Christmas, New Year’s and Christmas break with schools out. I think (family-style dinners) will continue.”
Offering similar family-style meals for takeout during Christmas and New Year’s is “still on the table,” for Seaview’s Correa.
“We’re going to see how Thanksgiving goes first and go from there,” he said. “Hopefully we can have more takeout dinners and people can just stay at home and enjoy it. I think a lot of stuff that we adapted to this year with COVID, as far as outdoor dining, to-go items and grab-and-go in the hotel is going to continue. I don’t see it going away.”
Mickey and Minnie’s has had such success with takeout this year that Garbutt has already planned a takeout dish for New Year’s Day, a first for the restaurant.
“We’re going to do an ‘out with the old, in with the new’ dish,” Garbutt said. “Roast pork on New Year’s Day is supposed to bring us good luck.”
