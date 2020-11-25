Turkey takeout: More restaurants offering Thanksgiving to go

Nick Karamanos was prepping to cook sweet potatoes Monday. In large pots behind him, all simmering on the stove, were butternut squash soup, turkey brine and chicken stock.

With a small spoon, he tasted the turkey brine. It was perfect.

Karamanos, owner and executive chef of the Galloway Diner, wasn’t prepping Thanksgiving dinner for his family. He was prepping full holiday dinners preordered for takeout.

As COVID-19 cases surge across the United States and officials urge families to stay home this Thanksgiving and have dinner with just immediate family, more restaurants seem to have pivoted to offering a fully cooked holiday dinner to go. All you have to do is order and pick it up.

The Galloway Diner initially started offering Thanksgiving takeout last year as Karamanos noticed not many food establishments offered it.

“I figured that would make us stand out a little bit,” he said. “I thought, ‘Let’s try and get some more people in the door and offer a package deal like this.’”

He’s had an uptick in preorders this year and, on Monday, was still expecting more to come in. He’s even offering contactless delivery as an added safety measure due to the pandemic.