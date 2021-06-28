 Skip to main content
Tune in, Meteorologist Joe Martucci to be on Discovery's 'Deadliest Catch'
Tune in, Meteorologist Joe Martucci to be on Discovery's 'Deadliest Catch'

The Press of Atlantic City and Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be featured in the latest episode of the hit Discovery show Deadliest Catch on both Discovery+ and The Discovery Channel.

Catch Joe on Discovery+ on Tuesday, June 29. The show will then be broadcast on the Discovery Channel on Tuesday, July 6, at 8 p.m. eastern time and then again at midnight on July 7. The episode, called "Extreme Arctic", is the twelfth episode season 17, where a camera crew follows the dangerous job of crab fishing off the Alaskan coast of the Bering Sea. 

Joe's explainer video on the polar vortex, which was shared with Lee Enterprise publications nationwide (Lee Enterprises is the company parent of The Press), will be featured in the icy, arctic focused show.

Some of the biggest cold snaps on record come back to the polar vortex. While the term for this cold dome of low pressure has been around since the late 1940s, it only became popular in the mid-2010s. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains this phenomeon and what factors cause it to be dislodged from its arctic home.

"As a polar vortex storm slams the Cornelia Marie in the far north, Josh navigates the biggest seas of his career while Casey performs emergency surgery. A catastrophic collapse of the Northwestern's crane leaves Sig and Mandy with no way to haul pots," the show trailer says. 

Deadliest Catch is the second longest running show Discovery airs. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the show averaged 2.2 million viewers in April 2020 and helped make Discovery the highest watched cable television primetime network for men aged 18 to 34, according to the company.

Joe has been at The Press since September 2017. He has a degree in Meteorology from Rutgers University and is the only media outlet that produces a full, year-round mainland and shore seven day forecast. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
