Tune in, Meteorologist Joe Martucci to be on Discovery's 'Deadliest Catch'

The Press of Atlantic City and Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be featured in the latest episode of the hit Discovery show Deadliest Catch on both Discovery+ and The Discovery Channel.

Catch Joe on Discovery+ on Tuesday, June 29. The show will then be broadcast on the Discovery Channel on Tuesday, July 6, at 8 p.m. eastern time and then again at midnight on July 7. The episode, called "Extreme Arctic", is the twelfth episode season 17, where a camera crew follows the dangerous job of crab fishing off the Alaskan coast of the Bering Sea.

Joe's explainer video on the polar vortex, which was shared with Lee Enterprise publications nationwide (Lee Enterprises is the company parent of The Press), will be featured in the icy, arctic focused show.

"As a polar vortex storm slams the Cornelia Marie in the far north, Josh navigates the biggest seas of his career while Casey performs emergency surgery. A catastrophic collapse of the Northwestern's crane leaves Sig and Mandy with no way to haul pots," the show trailer says.