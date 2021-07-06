Tune in, Joe Martucci to be on Discovery's 'Deadliest Catch' Tuesday

The Press of Atlantic City and Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be featured in the latest episode of the hit Discovery show Deadliest Catch on both Discovery+ and The Discovery Channel.
Catch Joe on the Discovery Channel on Tuesday, July 6, at 8 p.m. eastern time and then again at midnight on July 7. The episode, called "Extreme Arctic", is the twelfth episode of season 17, where a camera crew follows the dangerous job of crab fishing off the Alaskan coast of the Bering Sea. The episode has been streaming on Discovery+ since June 29.
Joe's explainer video on the polar vortex, which was shared with Lee Enterprise publications nationwide (Lee Enterprises is the company parent of The Press), will be featured in the icy, arctic focused show.
"As a polar vortex storm slams the Cornelia Marie in the far north, Josh navigates the biggest seas of his career while Casey performs emergency surgery. A catastrophic collapse of the Northwestern's crane leaves Sig and Mandy with no way to haul pots," the show trailer says.
Deadliest Catch is the second longest running show Discovery airs. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the show averaged 2.2 million viewers in April 2020 and helped make Discovery the highest watched cable television primetime network for men aged 18 to 34, according to the company.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci was featured in The New Yorker magazine, highlighting his work at…
Joe has been at The Press since September 2017. He has a degree in Meteorology from Rutgers University and is the only media outlet that produces a full, year-round mainland and shore seven day forecast.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Spotty morning showers give way to a likely dry, mostly cloudy afternoon
A dry morning. Scattered to widespread showers and storms develop for the p.m.
Mostly sunny, with isolated p.m. storms
Plenty of sunshine. Warm, but not too humid. An isolated p.m. storm possible.
Plenty of sunshine. More humid.
Mostly sunny
Spotty storms around as Tropical Storm Elsa possibly nears.
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.