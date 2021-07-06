Tune in, Joe Martucci to be on Discovery's 'Deadliest Catch' Tuesday

The Press of Atlantic City and Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be featured in the latest episode of the hit Discovery show Deadliest Catch on both Discovery+ and The Discovery Channel.

Catch Joe on the Discovery Channel on Tuesday, July 6, at 8 p.m. eastern time and then again at midnight on July 7. The episode, called "Extreme Arctic", is the twelfth episode of season 17, where a camera crew follows the dangerous job of crab fishing off the Alaskan coast of the Bering Sea. The episode has been streaming on Discovery+ since June 29.

Joe's explainer video on the polar vortex, which was shared with Lee Enterprise publications nationwide (Lee Enterprises is the company parent of The Press), will be featured in the icy, arctic focused show.