Tug of war between government officials, forecasters on if Ida's threats were communicated correctly

Climate change is making storms stronger, more severe. It's also making storm predictions and preparation more difficult.
And that has public leaders and meteorologists debating how to communicate the potential dangers of more severe storms such as Hurricane Ida, which devastated Louisiana Sunday before travelling 1,300 miles over land to strike the East Coast Wednesday.
On the NBC's "Today" show Friday morning, Gov. Phil Murphy said, "I don’t know if it’s human nature or not, but tornado warnings get heeded immediately. People hear that, they go to their basement. And I think too many people, sadly, when they hear flooding, they think, you know what, it's water. I can deal with it. And bless their souls, we have 25 people who tried and they lost their lives."
This is the challenge facing the National Weather Service as it continues to focus on messaging to the public and government officials. With extreme rainfall occurring more frequently and expected to continue to do so, this concern is only heightened.
A few instances of organizations, people and government leaders not heeding the warnings were evident since the beginning of the storm. Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4, a major hurricane, near Port Fourchon. This tied the state record with two other hurricanes for the strongest landfall on record in the state.
Even so, responses were fumbled, like Tulane University, which received criticism from the weather community after writing in a Aug. 29 Tweet that "Ida's path deviated from what forecasters had predicted as recently as (Saturday) morning." However, the New Orleans university was in the National Hurricane Center's forecast cone since Aug. 26, when Ida just formed.
Hurricane Ida quickly weakened into a tropical storm and then a tropical depression as it tracked over Mississippi on Aug. 30, cut off from its fuel source, the very warm Gulf of Mexico.
However, Ida transitioned from a warm-core storm seen in tropical systems to a cold-core storm, which occurs during nor'easters and most weather systems that impact New Jersey. In doing so, it interacted with the jet stream, the river of air that separates two air masses. This allowed it to expand in size, and strength again, as it crossed into the Mid-Atlantic, bringing with it catastrophic flooding and tornadoes.
Murphy stressed the state did warn people about the extreme weather, both through their office and the National Weather Service.
"We shouted out unequivocally that tornadoes were likely and flooding was likely, that this was going to be a very significant historic rain storm. We declared a state of emergency before anybody else in our neighborhood. Having said that, this was historic... And I think too many people, sadly, with when they hear flooding, they think, you know what, it's water. I can deal with it. And bless their souls, we have 25 people who tried and they lost their lives," the governor said.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for Delaware, parts of eastern Maryland, southeastern Pennsylvania, and most of New Jersey until 10 PM EDT. This includes the Philadelphia, Wilmington DE Allentown, and Atlantic City metro areas. pic.twitter.com/v3yk1iTuaT— NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) September 1, 2021
Thankfully, in New Jersey, there were no deaths from the tornadoes, for which there were multiple warnings and at least 24 hours notice of the potential for the twisters to develop. The deaths came from flooding.
Flooding, however, will become more prevalent with the more powerful storms. For every degree the Earth warms, there is a 4% increase in the amount of water vapor in the air, making extreme flooding events more likely, according to Climate Central, a Princeton-based non-profit focused on raising awareness of a warming environment.
"Anybody who’s a global warming denier, take a look around. These things are getting stronger and there’s more damage," New Jersey State Senate President Steve Sweeney said Thursday at the site of major tornado damage in Harrison Township.
In New York City though, government officials cast blame on the weather community for an incorrect forecast.
"Far more than anyone really expected," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the storm made a mockery of the forecast, as 3 to 6 inches of rain were expected, while 7.19 inches of rain fell in Central Park, 6.86 inches of rain fell at LaGuardia International Airport in Queens, 2.77 inches of rain fell at John F. Kennedy International Airport, also in Queens.
"The weather community is doing its part in looking at communication of the event, what was in the forecast and the warnings and when was it issued, but communication is a two-way street, and senior political leadership in NY/NYC did a stunning job of not listening," Gary Szatkowski, retired meteorologist-in-charge of the National Weather Service in Mount Holly said in a Tweet. "Even if you are buying what the senior political leadership is selling, there is a level of obliviousness during the event that is simply negligent. Because in the runup to the event, all they had to do was pay attention to what was going on around them, particularly upstream in a weather sense."
New Jersey and New York City had ample notice for dangerous, even deadly rainfall from the National Weather Service. There was more than 60 hours notice from the Weather Prediction Center (WPC), another government agency, that excessive rainfall was likely. A flash flood watch was also issued on Tuesday, highlighting the risk to life and property from Wednesday into Thursday.
"I think the forecast was accurate and I think most people are in agreement on that. It's never going to be perfect," said Jon O'Brien, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.
When damage to life and property became imminent, flash flood warnings were issued. There are three tiers — tags at NWS meteorologists call them — of the warning: base, considerable and destructive. The considerable and destructive tags prompt the long beep of a Weather Emergency Alert (WEA) on cellphones. In August, severe thunderstorm warnings also started to receive the same treatment. A destructive tag also upgrades a warning to an emergency. That went into places in an area roughly from Chester County, Pennsylvania to Somerset County, New Jersey, O'Brien said. New York City had its first flash flood emergency issued.
"One area we struggle with is communication impacts for the really, really high end events for the impacts like this one. I’m not sure how much value the emergency adds over just the regular warning. People who are meteorologically savvy know what the emergency means. To the average person, it’s just adding on another layer. The average person just cares about what’s happening over the phone," O'Brien said.
Despite this, over two dozen people still lost their lives. Both the governor and O'Brien agree that flooding does not trigger the same response as a tornado warning.
"Flooding and tornadoes are totally different animals. With the flood warnings, especially around here, you have people on the fifth floor who really could care less about the flooding, so they’re just more inclined to ignore the warning. There’s a lot of people where flash flooding doesn’t really impact them," O'Brien said.
The NWS has made weather communication a large focus since Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and especially Superstorm Sandy in 2012, when hurricane warnings were dropped after the storm became a post-tropical cyclone shortly before making landfall in Brigantine. In 2024, all advisories, issued for nuisance, but not life threatening events, will go away in an effort to focus on the most impactful weather events. They will be replaced by plain language statements.
Still, communication needs to take a holistic approach involves both the meteorologists who create the forecast, government organizations who are to act upon the information, and the public.
"I see the search is underway to more effectively communicate impacts and risks. And we should do that. But we have been doing that a lot over recent years. I think it will take more than that," Szatkowski said.
