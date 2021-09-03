Tug of war between government officials, forecasters on if Ida's threats were communicated correctly

"The weather community is doing its part in looking at communication of the event, what was in the forecast and the warnings and when was it issued, but communication is a two-way street, and senior political leadership in NY/NYC did a stunning job of not listening," Gary Szatkowski, retired meteorologist-in-charge of the National Weather Service in Mount Holly said in a Tweet. "Even if you are buying what the senior political leadership is selling, there is a level of obliviousness during the event that is simply negligent. Because in the runup to the event, all they had to do was pay attention to what was going on around them, particularly upstream in a weather sense."