 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ATLANTIC COUNTY | BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Tuesday's election tests new commissioner district that includes Atlantic City

  • 0
Atlantic County Stillwater Building

Atlantic County Stillwater Building in Northfield, where the board of commissioners meeet.

 Samantha Lynam, For The Press

It was a safe seat for years, but now incumbent Democratic Atlantic County Commissioner Ernest Coursey faces Republican Vern Macon on Tuesday (Nov. 8) in a newly drawn first county district that has become competitive.

Coursey, 60, of Atlantic City, is one of just two Democrats on the nine-member board and has been a commissioner nine years. He is the chief of staff for Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.

Macon, 74, is a businesswoman from the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township with decades in the construction business, leading a company that sells fire suppression equipment.

District 1 used to cover the two Democratic strongholds of Atlantic City and Pleasantville, but since redistricting this year, it now covers Atlantic City and the Downbeach towns of Ventnor, Margate and Longport as well as West Atlantic City.

People are also reading…

Pleasantville moved to District 2, joining the Mainland communities of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point along with a part of Egg Harbor Township.

The county Democratic organization supported the change, while the county Republican organization opposed it.

Coursey said he is most proud of crossing the aisle to join Republicans to pass budgets that have held the line on spending, keeping county taxes from rising, and supporting infrastructure and other projects countywide.

"I only voted against one county budget," Coursey said. That was the 2015 budget that cut county library funding by $600,000.

"I got support from Republicans to put the funding back in for the Pleasantville library," Coursey said of the $15,000 to keep the library there open Monday nights. All other locations lost Monday night hours.

"I'd rather see a kid reading a book than having a gun," Coursey said.

He hopes to be re-elected to continue working to make the county an affordable place to raise a family, with good paying jobs, Coursey said.

This is Macon's first time running for office.

"I'm partly retired. That's why I have time to run for this office and hopefully make a change," Macon said. "I've  been in the fire suppression business for 44 years."

Her company is MSP Fire Protection, she said, which she established 32 years ago in West Atlantic City. She said she is the vice chair of the Egg Harbor Township Board of Adjustment and is on the county Republican committee.

If elected, she will make senior citizens and young people priorities, she said, along with improving safety in Atlantic City as well as the condition of the roads and infrastructure.

In two other races, incumbent Republicans face challenges.

At-Large Commissioner Amy Gatto, 40, of Hamilton Township, works in the financial field and is up against Democrat Habib Rehman, 46, of Brigantine.

Gatto's priorities are keeping taxes low, diversifying the economy and ensuring county taxpayers get their share of state and federal spending.

Rehman's are keeping residents safe and secure, increasing the use of shared services and involving more people of diverse backgrounds in politics.

And in the District 4 race, incumbent Republican Richard Dase, 48, of Galloway Township, faces a challenge from Democrat Kathleen Galante, 65, of Brigantine.

Dase's top priorities are keeping taxes low and driving economic development while supporting services that help families and businesses survive and thrive.

Galante said her top priorities are voting rights and women's rights, particularly concerning abortion, and combating climate change.

District 4 includes all of Brigantine, Galloway Township and Port Republic, along with Egg Harbor Township election Districts 10 and 14 to 16.

+6 
Atlantic County Commissioner Ernest Coursey

Coursey

 Michelle Brunetti Post
+6 
Vern Macon

Macon

 Christopher Doyle
+6 
County Commissioner Amy Gallo

Gatto

 Michelle Brunetti Post
+6 
Habib Rehman

Rehman

 Michelle Brunetti Post
+6 
Atlantic County Commissioner Richard Dase

Dase

 Michelle Brunetti Post
+6 
Kathleen Galante

Galante

 Michelle Brunetti Post

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

13 killed in Russia cafe blaze after flare gun discharged

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News