Tuesday's election tests new commissioner district that includes Atlantic City

It was a safe seat for years, but now incumbent Democratic Atlantic County Commissioner Ernest Coursey faces Republican Vern Macon on Tuesday (Nov. 8) in a newly drawn first county district that has become competitive.

Coursey, 60, of Atlantic City, is one of just two Democrats on the nine-member board and has been a commissioner nine years. He is the chief of staff for Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.

Macon, 74, is a businesswoman from the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township with decades in the construction business, leading a company that sells fire suppression equipment.

District 1 used to cover the two Democratic strongholds of Atlantic City and Pleasantville, but since redistricting this year, it now covers Atlantic City and the Downbeach towns of Ventnor, Margate and Longport as well as West Atlantic City.

Pleasantville moved to District 2, joining the Mainland communities of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point along with a part of Egg Harbor Township.

The county Democratic organization supported the change, while the county Republican organization opposed it.

Coursey said he is most proud of crossing the aisle to join Republicans to pass budgets that have held the line on spending, keeping county taxes from rising, and supporting infrastructure and other projects countywide.

"I only voted against one county budget," Coursey said. That was the 2015 budget that cut county library funding by $600,000.

"I got support from Republicans to put the funding back in for the Pleasantville library," Coursey said of the $15,000 to keep the library there open Monday nights. All other locations lost Monday night hours.

"I'd rather see a kid reading a book than having a gun," Coursey said.

He hopes to be re-elected to continue working to make the county an affordable place to raise a family, with good paying jobs, Coursey said.

This is Macon's first time running for office.

"I'm partly retired. That's why I have time to run for this office and hopefully make a change," Macon said. "I've been in the fire suppression business for 44 years."

Her company is MSP Fire Protection, she said, which she established 32 years ago in West Atlantic City. She said she is the vice chair of the Egg Harbor Township Board of Adjustment and is on the county Republican committee.

If elected, she will make senior citizens and young people priorities, she said, along with improving safety in Atlantic City as well as the condition of the roads and infrastructure.

In two other races, incumbent Republicans face challenges.

At-Large Commissioner Amy Gatto, 40, of Hamilton Township, works in the financial field and is up against Democrat Habib Rehman, 46, of Brigantine.

Gatto's priorities are keeping taxes low, diversifying the economy and ensuring county taxpayers get their share of state and federal spending.

Rehman's are keeping residents safe and secure, increasing the use of shared services and involving more people of diverse backgrounds in politics.

And in the District 4 race, incumbent Republican Richard Dase, 48, of Galloway Township, faces a challenge from Democrat Kathleen Galante, 65, of Brigantine.

Dase's top priorities are keeping taxes low and driving economic development while supporting services that help families and businesses survive and thrive.

Galante said her top priorities are voting rights and women's rights, particularly concerning abortion, and combating climate change.

District 4 includes all of Brigantine, Galloway Township and Port Republic, along with Egg Harbor Township election Districts 10 and 14 to 16.