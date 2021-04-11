 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuckerton man taken to the hospital after sustaining a serious injury in a motorcycle crash
0 comments

Tuckerton man taken to the hospital after sustaining a serious injury in a motorcycle crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Stafford Township Police logo
FILE PHOTO

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A solo motorcycle collision took place on Route 72 eastbound near the Route 9 ramp, the township police's Facebook page.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle operated by Robert Perotti, 53, of Tuckerton, was accessing Route 72 eastbound from Route 9 northbound, police said. The motorcycle struck the curbing at the merge of the ramp resulting in Perotti being ejected from the motorcycle and sustaining serious injury, police said.

A retired combat medic, who was traveling on Route 72 at the time the incident occurred, immediately assisted Perotti and rendered life saving measures until paramedics and police arrived on scene, police said.

Perotti was flown to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, Middlesex County, for his injuries, police said. His condition was not released by the hospital Sunday night. He was not wearing an approved helmet at the time of the collision, police said.

Any witnesses who may have additional information are asked to contact the Stafford Township Police Department. The investigating officer is Justin Pascale at 609-597-1189, ext, 8436 or jpascale@staffordpolice.org

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK: Gun salutes mark the death of Prince Philip across country

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News