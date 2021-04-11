Tuckerton man taken to the hospital after sustaining a serious injury in a motorcycle crash

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A solo motorcycle collision took place on Route 72 eastbound near the Route 9 ramp, the township police's Facebook page.
Preliminary investigation indicates a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle operated by Robert Perotti, 53, of Tuckerton, was accessing Route 72 eastbound from Route 9 northbound, police said. The motorcycle struck the curbing at the merge of the ramp resulting in Perotti being ejected from the motorcycle and sustaining serious injury, police said.
A retired combat medic, who was traveling on Route 72 at the time the incident occurred, immediately assisted Perotti and rendered life saving measures until paramedics and police arrived on scene, police said.
Perotti was flown to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, Middlesex County, for his injuries, police said. His condition was not released by the hospital Sunday night. He was not wearing an approved helmet at the time of the collision, police said.
Any witnesses who may have additional information are asked to contact the Stafford Township Police Department. The investigating officer is Justin Pascale at 609-597-1189, ext, 8436 or jpascale@staffordpolice.org
What are 10 ways homeowners can adapt to coastal flooding?
Accept change
On average, Atlantic City experiences about two dozen coastal flooding events a year, a six fold increase above the 1950s and 1960s yearly average. Sea level rise, sinking land and changing land use all contribute to the reality of increasing water on roads and properties.
The Press' Weather Center section on sea level rise has a multitude of resources on the facts of coastal flooding and what is being done to mitigate the risk.
Know your FEMA flood zone
The FEMA Flood Map Service Center (MSC) is the official public source for flood hazard information produced in support of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
Here's how to find what tidal flooding will be like on your block
ClimateCentral, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, has a Surging Seas Risk Finder tool that allows you to see when coastal flooding creeps onto your block.
When coastal flooding is anticipated, you can use a combination of the Mid-Atlantic River Forecasting Center's tidal flooding forecasts and this tool to find what streets will have water.
Consider flood insurance
More than likely, your town already offers a discount on flood insurance through the Community Rating System. Towns that enact certain measures accrue points that allow up to a 45 percent discount on rates. Levels range from 10 to 1, with 1 giving the best deals.
You can find more about flood insurance here.
Prepare yourself
Bookmark www.pressofac.com/weather to learn about coastal flood advisories, watches and warnings. Videos and articles are posted as needed.
The Press' WeatherCenter is the encyclopedia of South Jersey weather. Information on evacuations, emergency plans and more can be found here.
The New Jersey Office of Emergency Management is a one stop resource for current conditions, hurricane preparedness, power information and more.
Prepare your home
With coastal flooding a reality that will only increase in the coming decades, mitigation is key to enjoying the shore and your home.
FEMA offers a tip sheet for homeowners on coastal flooding, including options you can take, as well as protective measures.
Follow building regulations
Before you buy or build a home, following government regulations is key to ensuring your home will be safe from occasional tidal flooding. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection explains whether your property is regulated or not. If so, you can select what activities might require a permit.
Let the rain sink in
Collecting rainwater, reducing fertilizer and creating habitats for pollinators all lead to a home that increases its positive environmental impact. You can "build a better yard" through JerseyYards.org interactive map.
Jersey-Friendly Yards also offers a list of Jersey friendly plants that can transform your space, as well as links to purchase them.
Be a good neighbor
Not only is mitigating the flood risk at your home beneficial for your property, but it pays dividends to the neighbors around you. The NJDEP offers "Whole-Community Coastal Climate Resilience Planning" to improve the practice of coastal resilience planning.
Get involved
The Press' Events Calendar will list South Jersey community events to reduce your environmental impact. Annual events like the August Dowbeach Community Meeting in Ventnor and the Atlantic County Utilities Authority Earth Day festival give you the opportunity to speak to trusted officials and experts about mitigating flood risk.
The Coastal Restoration Toolkit, part of Restore America's Estuaries, gives you the resources and information needed to spawn your own event in South Jersey.
