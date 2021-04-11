Tuckerton man taken to the hospital after sustaining a serious injury in a motorcycle crash

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A solo motorcycle collision took place on Route 72 eastbound near the Route 9 ramp, the township police's Facebook page.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle operated by Robert Perotti, 53, of Tuckerton, was accessing Route 72 eastbound from Route 9 northbound, police said. The motorcycle struck the curbing at the merge of the ramp resulting in Perotti being ejected from the motorcycle and sustaining serious injury, police said.

A retired combat medic, who was traveling on Route 72 at the time the incident occurred, immediately assisted Perotti and rendered life saving measures until paramedics and police arrived on scene, police said.

Perotti was flown to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, Middlesex County, for his injuries, police said. His condition was not released by the hospital Sunday night. He was not wearing an approved helmet at the time of the collision, police said.

Any witnesses who may have additional information are asked to contact the Stafford Township Police Department. The investigating officer is Justin Pascale at 609-597-1189, ext, 8436 or jpascale@staffordpolice.org

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202 vjackson@pressofac.com Twitter@ACPressJackson

