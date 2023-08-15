TUCKERTON — People lined up at the door of the Union Market and Gallery on a Tuesday night, eager to enjoy a free, chef-prepared meal with their family and friends.

“I think it’s a way to express love for one another. It’s providing a hot meal that someone might not have had otherwise,” said Sierra Giasullo, a volunteer at the Giving Kitchen dinner at the Union Market.

The Giving Kitchen is a free dinner open to the community held once a month at the market in partnership with Terrace Tavern and Delaware Avenue Oyster House. It aims to provide meals for anyone experiencing food insecurity, or limited or uncertain access to sufficient food.

More than 11% of Ocean County residents fall below the poverty line, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. More than 8% of residents experience food insecurity, according to Feeding America.

“During the height of the pandemic, we realized it was hard for our neighbors to access food due to shortages and price increases,” said Danielle Corso, co-owner of the Union Market. The business then launched the Union Market Pantry, which provided essential goods to customers at wholesale cost and set up funds for families who couldn’t afford groceries, Corso said.

Corso said the Giving Kitchen is meant to be a “respite” for those suffering from food or financial insecurity or simply physical or mental exhaustion.

“There’s no judgement here. We don’t intend to measure hardship. We might all be in the same storm, but our boats are vastly different and we all need to be lifted up occasionally,” Corso said.

Restaurants in the area donate meals and create specialty menus for each dinner. Volunteers help cook, assemble and distribute meals.

The Giving Kitchen served a total of 185 meals at Tuesday’s dinner and typically serves at least 150. Guests can dine in or place takeout orders from 5 to 7 p.m., or until the meals are sold out.

The project started in November with meals donated by Driscoll Foods and with support from Offshore Coffee Co. and Eastbound Microgreens.

Since then, meals have been donated by several local restaurants, including Wally’s in Surf City, Fusaro’s Pizza in Manahawkin, Black Eyed Susan’s in Harvey Cedars, Coronato’s Kitchen in Brick Township, Delaware Avenue Oyster House in Beach Haven, Sourbro Baked Goods and the Tide Table Group.

Last month’s dinner was donated by the Tide Table Group, a restaurant collective including six on Long Beach Island and in Manahawkin.

Diners had the choice of short rib with mushroom risotto, a fried chicken sandwich with potato salad, or sausage and peppers with pasta salad, all prepared by Kyle Baddorf, head chef at Parker’s Garage in Beach Haven, and volunteers.

Giasullo, an employee at Bird and Betty’s, got emotional talking about her involvement with the program.

“I grew up here, and it’s amazing to see a place that’s so inclusive,” Giasullo said.

Giasullo has been volunteering at the Giving Kitchen since the first dinner in November and said it’s amazing to see how much the program has grown over the past eight months.

The energy was high as volunteers handed over meals to excited, grateful customers. Conversation filled the room while families talked across their tables and some spoke to guests at other tables who they just met waiting in line.

“We don’t get to eat out much, so it’s a treat,” said Renee Ross, of Manahawkin. Ross was enjoying the fried chicken sandwich with her family. “The people who work here are so nice, and they really do this for the community.”

“It’s nice meeting other people in the community,” said Mary Cannon, who was dining with Ross.

Cannon and Ross said the sense of community at the dinner makes it a great experience all around.

The volunteers worked hard to get through the growing line of people, quickly packing takeout meals into paper bags and serving meals to diners in the restaurant.

“It’s nice to provide one night they don’t have to worry about cooking,” said Michelle Marcella Morales, who has been volunteering every month at the Giving Kitchen. “(Union Market co-owners Corso and Erin Buterick) get people who offer to do this, which is really a testament to who they are as humans.”

Morales, who is the owner of a small business called Raw Opal Jewelry, met Corso and Buterick through the Maker’s Festival, an outdoor arts festival in Manahawkin that they founded and organized for several years.

“I really appreciated how invested they are in the area,” Morales said.

Morales said people are usually very thankful and gracious when she interacts with them at the monthly dinner.

“It’s important to assist people who have difficulty feeding their families. And we have a community filled with families,” Morales said.

Amanda Bevacqua, of Tuckerton, was picking up takeout meals for herself and her three children, Shane, 18; Hailey, 15; and Mia, 7. She said she has been coming for meals each month since the Giving Kitchen started.

“It’s really helpful. And it’s great to see local places giving back,” Bevacqua said.

Corso said that during the January service, a guest told her through tears that they felt guilty for taking a free meal when there are others in greater need.

“I shared that I have been there, that it’s still difficult at times, and that there is no shame in leaning in to others for a little support when things get hard. That’s the essence of community,” Corso said.

GALLERY: The Giving Kitchen at Union Market in Tuckerton